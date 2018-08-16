Inaugural BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Junior Shield (U20) Football League Action commenced yesterday as three to benefit from Academic/Vocational Awards

The BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement’ Junior Shield (U20) Football commenced yesterday at the BV Play-ground, Republic Drive, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara. The league consists of seven teams vying for supremacy in two rounds of preliminary matches, before the semi-finalists are decided. The majority of the second round matches will be played on Saturday. The Junior Shield semi-finals will be played on Sunday from 15:15 hours, and shall precede the semi-finals of the Movement’s Senior Cup Emancipation Cohesion Football League, which will be played from 19:00 hours on the same day. The third placed Play-offs and the finals of the Junior Shield will be played on the same day the Senior Cup finals is being held, and will commence from 15:15 hours on Saturday 25 August. All matches will be played at the BV Play-ground.

The chairperson of the BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement, Latecia Stuart, said, “I am elated that a number of the communities have bought into the concept of youth development. Our youths are the future of tomorrow, and one way of empowering them, is to pass on our experiences, so that they begin the task to achieve their set goals from an empowered position – from a platform that has a well set foundation.” She posited, that the BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement is serious about youth development, the enhancement of the socio-economic and spiritual growth of all in society and the transformation of communities, so that they become more suitable to the needs of individuals who live therein.

Latecia Stuart, further said that, “I am delighted to announce that on conclusion of the Junior Shield League, three players would be identified to benefit from Academic/Vocational Awards, where each of the three selected players would under specified guidelines and purposeful guidance from our Movement receive the value of $180,000 ($15,000 per month) for the period September, 2018 to August, 2019. These awards will include expenditure allocations such as school equipment (e.g text texts books and calculators), lessons/courses (e.g woodwork and Information Technology), transportation to school/classes and the like.” She indicated, that Restoration Opportunities through Christ (ROC) has made the commitment to finance the three Academic/Vocational Awards, with payments being made to the BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement every four months, starting the month of September, 2018.

Yesterday, Eastveldt faced St. John’s Basco Orphanages, Mahaicony opposed Tucville, Mahaica played Eastveldt (Eastveldt played both preliminary matches yesterday) and Plaisance took on BV. The preliminary Junior Shield matches are being played for 50 minutes per match, while the matches from the Semi-final stages will be played for 90 minutes. The Junior Shield (U20) matches continue on Saturday from 17:30 hours at the BV playground.

The BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement encourages the general public to come out and support the players and the Movement, as they both seek to realize growth. Entrance is $500 for Adults and $300 for children.