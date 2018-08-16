Hearts of Oak Masters Football camp underway in Berbice

The 21st edition of the Annual Hearts of Oak Masters Football Club “teach them Young” holiday camp is underway. The camp which kicked off on Monday 23rd July is attracting over 100 participants. This year the camp is being held in collaboration with the Ministry of

Social Cohesion, Youth, Sports and Culture and the New Amsterdam prison. Despite the unseasonal rains during the early part of the camp the youths have been turning out in their numbers to the camp

Sessions are being held at the Scot Church ground, Princess Elizabeth Road, New Amsterdam and the nearby Prison Officers Sports Club and the All Saints Primary School. The camp caters for youths from ages 6 to 19 years.

The programme is being held five days weekly from Mondays to Fridays from 09:00hrs -13:00 hrs.

The youths are being taught the finer points of football which includes having both theoretical and practical sessions. The programme also caters for the development of their interpersonal skills and relationships.

The practical sessions entail showing the youngsters the various ways in receiving, passing, shooting, taking, dribbling, Goalkeeping and throwing the football among other points. They are also being schooled in discipline, etiquette, good table manners and general education including sessions on HIV and AIDS. Physical fitness is also an integral part of the camp.

The main aim of the programme is to have the youths better able to appreciate the rules and regulation of the game, improve their knowledge and skills and understand general sportsmanship and have a better human relationship with others and improve their discipline.

A number of resource persons from various areas including the disciplined services, Ministry and former footballers are taking the youths through their paces. Certificates and other memorabilia are expected to be given to the participants at the end of the activity. (Samuel Whyte)