Latest update August 16th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCA tournaments set to resume this weekend

Aug 16, 2018 Sports 0

Matches in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) first and second division as well as the U13 tournaments are set to resume this weekend weather permitting.
Starting at 09:30hrs on Saturday, Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) will face Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) in the GISE, Star Party Rentals and Trophy Stall first division two-day tournament.
On Saturday in the NBS second division 40-over, Everest will host Transport Sports Club (TSC) at 11:00hrs and in the V Net Communications Under 13 DCC will take on Bel Air Rubis at Muslim Youth Organisation ground from 13:00hrs.
Police lead zone A in the first division tournament with 64 points followed by Everest 45, DCC 42, MSC 31 and Georgetown Cricket Club 17. Zone B is being led by GNIC SC on 62 while University of Guyana is second on 57, TSC 43, Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) 36 and Guyana Defence Force on 24.
Noble House Seafood second division two-day; zone A-Police 102, Malteenoes SC 77, UG 55, Ace Warriors 54, Sophia 44, GNIC 38 and GDF 5. Zone B-Everest 99, TSC 97, DCC 92, GCC 47, GYO 70 and Diplomats 28.
NBS second division 40-over; Zone A – Police 116, UG 118, TSC 83, MYO 56, Everest CC 57, Ace Warriors 52, Diplomats 22 and GDF 18. Zone B- GCC118, DCC 79, 3rd Class 73, GYO 51, MSC 50, Sophia 41 and GNIC 41.
V Net Under 13- DCC 40, Bel Air Rubis 23, TSC 14 and GCC 1.

More in this category

Sports

GCA tournaments set to resume this weekend

GCA tournaments set to resume this weekend

Aug 16, 2018

Matches in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) first and second division as well as the U13 tournaments are set to resume this weekend weather permitting. Starting at 09:30hrs on Saturday,...
Read More
RHTY&SC, MS Cricket Teams host another Edition of Patron’s Fund programme

RHTY&SC, MS Cricket Teams host another...

Aug 16, 2018

Inaugural BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Junior Shield (U20) Football League Action commenced yesterday as three to benefit from Academic/Vocational Awards

Inaugural BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Junior...

Aug 16, 2018

More sponsors for Guyana Cup

More sponsors for Guyana Cup

Aug 16, 2018

Hearts of Oak Masters Football camp underway in Berbice

Hearts of Oak Masters Football camp underway in...

Aug 16, 2018

C’bean School Boys and Juniors C/Ships Team Jamaica 1st to arrive

C’bean School Boys and Juniors C/Ships Team...

Aug 16, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Mission accomplished!

    During the last years of the PPPC administration, there used to be a man riding around, dishevelled and with a filthy tongue... more

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 12 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]