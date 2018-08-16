GCA tournaments set to resume this weekend

Matches in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) first and second division as well as the U13 tournaments are set to resume this weekend weather permitting.

Starting at 09:30hrs on Saturday, Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) will face Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) in the GISE, Star Party Rentals and Trophy Stall first division two-day tournament.

On Saturday in the NBS second division 40-over, Everest will host Transport Sports Club (TSC) at 11:00hrs and in the V Net Communications Under 13 DCC will take on Bel Air Rubis at Muslim Youth Organisation ground from 13:00hrs.

Police lead zone A in the first division tournament with 64 points followed by Everest 45, DCC 42, MSC 31 and Georgetown Cricket Club 17. Zone B is being led by GNIC SC on 62 while University of Guyana is second on 57, TSC 43, Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) 36 and Guyana Defence Force on 24.

Noble House Seafood second division two-day; zone A-Police 102, Malteenoes SC 77, UG 55, Ace Warriors 54, Sophia 44, GNIC 38 and GDF 5. Zone B-Everest 99, TSC 97, DCC 92, GCC 47, GYO 70 and Diplomats 28.

NBS second division 40-over; Zone A – Police 116, UG 118, TSC 83, MYO 56, Everest CC 57, Ace Warriors 52, Diplomats 22 and GDF 18. Zone B- GCC118, DCC 79, 3rd Class 73, GYO 51, MSC 50, Sophia 41 and GNIC 41.

V Net Under 13- DCC 40, Bel Air Rubis 23, TSC 14 and GCC 1.