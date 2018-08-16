Diamond natural gas well acts up again – GGMC Engineer says, “It’s perfectly normal.”

Diamond residents went into panic once again in the wee hours yesterday, when there was what was thought to be a recurrence of an eruption of a Natural Gas well that was recently capped a few weeks back, after a Diamond home owner attempted to drill an illegal water well, that turned into a disaster for himself and most neighbours within proximity to where the well was being dug.

The initial natural gas explosion that occurred a few weeks ago, at lot 1200 4th Street, Section A Block X, Diamond, sent shock waves through the community, and many residents of 6th Avenue were left in fear after repeated booming sounds reverberated from the premises, and a huge geyser could be seen on the premises.

The well was being dug by Soownauth Gorakh, the home owner, when all pandemonium broke out after a natural gas pocket was ruptured. The original eruption caused damage in the tens of millions and saw a collaborative effort of a number of agencies including Guyana Geology Mines Commission (GGMC). This effort was spearheaded by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), which is the body that deals with disaster responses in Guyana.

The GGMC had just recently capped the well and was “waiting for the casting to cure”, with one of the proposed intentions being to harness the Natural Gas for use in a gas-powered generator in the area.

Yesterday morning’s eruption saw members of the CDC, GGMC, Guyana Fire Service and Guyana Police Force responding promptly. When this publication visited the scene around 02:30 hrs, officials from the CDC were issuing safety warnings to all in proximity to the geyser that could be seen coming from a 20-ft. pipe that was placed on the well head, to see the free release of pressure that had built up.

When a GGMC official, who happens to be an Engineer in Petroleum Technology, arrived on the scene, he reassured residents that there was nothing to worry about, since this was natural, and the next step was the setting up of a separator, which will deal with the separation of the gas from other substances that will be coming up, this will be followed by the placement of holding tanks to actually contain the gas, before it is used.