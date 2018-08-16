City Hall, Police meet with Route 42 bus operators …to address issues in attempt to avert protest action

Latest update August 16th, 2018 12:59 AM
Officials from City Hall and the Guyana Police Force ‘A’ Division Traffic Department met with Route 42 minibus operators, yesterday, in an attempt to avert protest action that was threatened by the operators, after they were displaced. This occurred when the minibus park was cordoned off by City Hall to facilitate the relocation of vendors from the back of Stabroek Market.
Town Clerk Royston King told bus operators about City Hall’s plans to regularize the bus park where it was, which is presently at the back of the old Guyana National Cooperative Bank building. There was some back and forth as to how exactly this would be achieved, since many operators only have an interest in regaining the original bus park. The Town Clerk asked the operators for patience, stressing that he only wants to see the bus park being operated in an orderly and effective manner.
Assistant Superintendent in Charge of Traffic in ‘A’ Division, Mr. Vigilance, was present to brief the minibus operators on the supporting role the Guyana Police Force Traffic Department will be playing in ensuring a free flow of traffic in the new location, since there were many complaints by citizens about the unsafe circumstances.
The Town Clerk then gave media operatives a tour of the site earmarked for the relocation of the vendors who are located at the back of the Stabroek Market – an area which he says has become very unsafe. The Town Clerk said the cost attached to the rehabilitation of the area, to see it being hospitable to the vendors, is to the tune of ten million dollars.
Aug 16, 2018Matches in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) first and second division as well as the U13 tournaments are set to resume this weekend weather permitting. Starting at 09:30hrs on Saturday,...
Aug 16, 2018
Aug 16, 2018
Aug 16, 2018
Aug 16, 2018
Aug 16, 2018
Ravi was going to a wedding in Berbice. He asked his cousin for a ride in the cousin’s BMW. “Sorry I’m filled up”... more
During the last years of the PPPC administration, there used to be a man riding around, dishevelled and with a filthy tongue... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The debate, particularly on social media, following the decision by Ross University School of Medicine... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]