City Hall, Police meet with Route 42 bus operators …to address issues in attempt to avert protest action

Officials from City Hall and the Guyana Police Force ‘A’ Division Traffic Department met with Route 42 minibus operators, yesterday, in an attempt to avert protest action that was threatened by the operators, after they were displaced. This occurred when the minibus park was cordoned off by City Hall to facilitate the relocation of vendors from the back of Stabroek Market.

Town Clerk Royston King told bus operators about City Hall’s plans to regularize the bus park where it was, which is presently at the back of the old Guyana National Cooperative Bank building. There was some back and forth as to how exactly this would be achieved, since many operators only have an interest in regaining the original bus park. The Town Clerk asked the operators for patience, stressing that he only wants to see the bus park being operated in an orderly and effective manner.

Assistant Superintendent in Charge of Traffic in ‘A’ Division, Mr. Vigilance, was present to brief the minibus operators on the supporting role the Guyana Police Force Traffic Department will be playing in ensuring a free flow of traffic in the new location, since there were many complaints by citizens about the unsafe circumstances.

The Town Clerk then gave media operatives a tour of the site earmarked for the relocation of the vendors who are located at the back of the Stabroek Market – an area which he says has become very unsafe. The Town Clerk said the cost attached to the rehabilitation of the area, to see it being hospitable to the vendors, is to the tune of ten million dollars.