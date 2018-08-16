Latest update August 16th, 2018 12:59 AM

Berbice man gets four years, fined $38.8M for trafficking ganja

Aug 16, 2018 Court Stories, News 0

Jailed for four years: Anthony Carmichael

Thirty-year-old Anthony Carmichael called ‘Strongy’, of Bennett Dam, Rosignol, West Bank Berbice, was yesterday found guilty of trafficking 158 pounds of marijuana and was sentenced to four years and six months imprisonment by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $38.8 M.
Carmichael was on trial for the past four months.
The court heard that on April 16 last, at Royal Castle Restaurant, Sheriff Street, he trafficked 72.008 kilograms of marijuana. He had denied the allegation on his first court appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
Magistrate Latchman in coming to her ruling stated that after reviewing the entirety of the evidence, she was of the opinion that Carmichael had knowledge, custody and physical control of the marijuana.
She added that she believed the evidence of the witnesses, led by Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) Prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford. She went on to tell the court that the Prosecutor was able to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.
Before sentencing, the Magistrate told the court that she took into consideration the prevalence of the offence. She pointed out that the court had to impose a sentence which would serve as a deterrent.
Magistrate Latchman added that she also considered the quantum of drug involved and the manner in which it was concealed to be trafficked thereafter.
Carmichael, after hearing that he was sentenced, began to cry, and he stated that he was innocent of the charge and that it was a set-up.

 

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 12 2018

