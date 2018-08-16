18 years for man who raped girl, 7

Latest update August 16th, 2018 12:59 AM
Aug 16, 2018 Court Stories, News 0
Exactly one month after he appeared before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry and pleaded guilty to raping a seven year-old girl five years ago, 20-year-old Delon Clementson was yesterday sentenced to 18 years for the crime.
The man admitted that between August 1 and 31, 2013, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16.
The Trial Judge also ordered that Clementson undergo a psychological evaluation.
Clementson was represented by Attorney-at-Law Adrian Thompson, while the case for the State was presented by Prosecutors Lisa Cave and Orinthia Schmidt.
This matter was heard at the High Court in Georgetown.
