Trophy Stall backs GBA for Caribbean Schoolboys tournament

The Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors boxing tournament punches off in two days at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue with three days of fistic action featuring fighters from Trinidad and Tobago, St. Lucia, Grenada and Jamaica going head to head with the budding local pugilists.

To this end, Trophy Stall of Bourda Market has continued their long-serving support of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) organised tournament, offering support in the kind of medals which will be awarded to the respective top performers.

Yesterday, at the entity’s location at Bourda Market, Proprietor Ramesh Sunich made the presentation to GBA’s Technical Director Terrence Poole. Poole expressed gratitude for the support by Trophy Stall, while Sunich gave his best wishes for the successful hosting of the event and underlined the importance of supporting the event since it targets and nurtures the nursery of boxing across the Caribbean.

The eight member Jamaican team is expected to arrive in Guyana tonight at 20:00hrs ahead of the event’s official launch tomorrow morning at Hotel Tower.

The team that will be representing Guyana has been released and the members are as follows;

Junior division

44-46kg Richard Howard (FYF)

46-48kg Leon Moore (FYF)

45-57kg Christopher Romeo (VBG)

57-60kg Mark Crawford (FYF)

60-64kg Jamal Mercer (YA)

64-69kg Emanuel Pompey (YA)

69-75kg Jevon Thomas (CBG)

Schools Boys

44-46kg Joel Anthony (HE)

Enoch Monroe (HE)

Deron William (VBG)

52-54kg Patrick Harvey (FYF)

54-57kg Kurt Beckles (HE)

Novices

60-64kg Shemar Morrison (FYF)

69-75kg Germain Williams (VBG)

Female (12 -14)

Alesha Jackman

Female (15-16)

Jelica Rodney (Savannaha boxing gym) Region 9

Female (17-18)

Akea Lamazon (PRBG)

COACHES

Sebert Blake (TD)

Clifton Moore (VBG)

James Walcott (HE)

Joseph Murray (FYF)

Floyd Grant (CBG)