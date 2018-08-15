Latest update August 15th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Port Mourant Training Center (2) wins BVA floodlight 4×4 competition

Aug 15, 2018 Sports 0

Players from the top teams displays their silverware as they pose with the organisers and officials.

Port Mourant Training Center 2 on Sunday last won the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) 4×4 Inter club floodlight competition held at the No47 volleyball court.
There was competition in the senior and novices categories for males. Seven teams namely PMTC1, PMTC2, PMTC3, Training Center, Port Mourant Jaguars, Rollers and Corriverton Jets took to the court in the senior competition. The teams were divided into two groups and in the end it was PMTC2 and Rollers that met in the final with PMTC 2 waltzing to an easy 30 -15 points win.
There were four teams that took to the court in the novice category with No47A defeating No47 B in the final 34 to 32 in a closely fought encounter. The finals were decided after the teams played each other in a round robin play off. The others that participated were No56 and No52 Survivals.
At the end of the day’s action PMTC 2 received the winning trophy and medals, while Rollers collected the second placed trophy. Andy Rohoman received the MVP award.
No 47A for their win in the Novices segment collected a trophy and medals compliments of the BVA. No 47B received a trophy for placing second. The MVP award went to Mahendra Ramprakash.
The BVA expressed special thanks to Big B’s Mobile Fast Foods of Rose Hall and Mr. Ramdeen and team of No 47 Village for the sterling support and contribution given. President of the BVA Levi Nedd was the Coordinator. (Samuel Whyte)

More in this category

Sports

Golden Jaguars’ Project 100 kicks off in Rio

Golden Jaguars’ Project 100 kicks off in Rio

Aug 15, 2018

The Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins with qualifying for the CONCACAF Gold Cup for which the Caribbean Nations League is the gateway,...
Read More
Trophy Stall backs GBA for Caribbean Schoolboys tournament

Trophy Stall backs GBA for Caribbean Schoolboys...

Aug 15, 2018

GMRSC’s KOTS 3 drag meet… Shawn Persuad looking to continue his dominance in the 8-second class

GMRSC’s KOTS 3 drag meet… Shawn Persuad...

Aug 15, 2018

Port Mourant Training Center (2) wins BVA floodlight 4×4 competition

Port Mourant Training Center (2) wins BVA...

Aug 15, 2018

HS Masters, Mike’s Wellman secure semi final berths

HS Masters, Mike’s Wellman secure semi final...

Aug 15, 2018

Guyana Cup 2018… Mohamed’s aiming to take Sunday’s grand prize with ‘Doublin Fashion’ – Mohamed’s Enterprise confirms as sponsor

Guyana Cup 2018… Mohamed’s aiming to take...

Aug 15, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 12 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]