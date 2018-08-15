Port Mourant Training Center (2) wins BVA floodlight 4×4 competition

Port Mourant Training Center 2 on Sunday last won the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) 4×4 Inter club floodlight competition held at the No47 volleyball court.

There was competition in the senior and novices categories for males. Seven teams namely PMTC1, PMTC2, PMTC3, Training Center, Port Mourant Jaguars, Rollers and Corriverton Jets took to the court in the senior competition. The teams were divided into two groups and in the end it was PMTC2 and Rollers that met in the final with PMTC 2 waltzing to an easy 30 -15 points win.

There were four teams that took to the court in the novice category with No47A defeating No47 B in the final 34 to 32 in a closely fought encounter. The finals were decided after the teams played each other in a round robin play off. The others that participated were No56 and No52 Survivals.

At the end of the day’s action PMTC 2 received the winning trophy and medals, while Rollers collected the second placed trophy. Andy Rohoman received the MVP award.

No 47A for their win in the Novices segment collected a trophy and medals compliments of the BVA. No 47B received a trophy for placing second. The MVP award went to Mahendra Ramprakash.

The BVA expressed special thanks to Big B’s Mobile Fast Foods of Rose Hall and Mr. Ramdeen and team of No 47 Village for the sterling support and contribution given. President of the BVA Levi Nedd was the Coordinator. (Samuel Whyte)