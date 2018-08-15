“Make Khan Academy your best friend” – Medas-King

Founder of the King-Medas Pansy-Adonis (KMPA) foundation, Andy Medas-King, during his bid to sensitize Guyanese about the importance of being prepared scholastically for a sport-scholarship, has expressed disappointment in the poor performance of local students in Mathematics. And, he has suggested the introduction of the free educational application, ‘khanacademy’, which according to him offers good results.

“I’ve mentioned several times in my articles about the importance of preparation and if parents listened to me and took my advice the results would have been different. I told my sister to stop sending my nephew to lessons and have him do courses on www.khanacademy.org and the results were mind blowing. She called me and explained that her son’s grade jumped up to in the 90s, thanks to website,” Medas-King noted.

He further posited that every student should make Khan Academy their best friend while explaining that the website also has applications for android and apple devices. Khan Academy features basic math, science and computer subjects from Nursery to High school along with SAT examination preparation.

“I strongly suggest this website because no lessons in Guyana have the information they provide to the public and it’s free of cost. The top academic performers in the USA have all noted the importance of Khan’s Academy which has prompted many public schools to begin using the website services”, with such, Medas-King pleaded that the Ministry of Education (MOE) should consider using this excellent service which is free to use.