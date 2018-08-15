Latest update August 15th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Linden businessman opens multimillion-dollar hatchery

Aug 15, 2018 News 0

Residents of Linden and Region Ten can expect to have ten thousand baby chicks available every two weeks thanks to a multimillion-dollar hatchery established in Amelia’s Ward by businessman Ramchand Jewan.
Costing over $30 million, the hatchery can produce 10,000 chickens in 21 days. The incubators are expected to be loaded with eggs today.
The facility was officially declared open by Regional Chairman Renis Morian yesterday.
Morian said that the opening of the modern facility, which will initially employ at least seven persons, is a sign of investor confidence in Upper Demerara /Berbice.
He told Jewan that he was very impressed and happy with the new development, and the fact that he would have stepped in, “to take advantage of the opportunity to fill a need within the community”.
The businessman, who has been in the poultry business for over two decades, said that the hatchery was “ten years in the pipeline and was established entirely out of pocket”.
“I might have eaten one meal a day to do this, but at the end of the day, I don’t have to repay anybody on this investment. I don’t owe anybody one cent, thank God!”
Jewan said that within another month, layers will also become available.
The total operation, inclusive of a feed factory, is expected to cost some $40 million, Jewan said. He disclosed that another machine that can accommodate 10,000 eggs will arrive from overseas in another couple of weeks.
The National Agricultural Research & Extension Institute has already stepped in to vaccinate the chickens, Jewan said.

More in this category

Sports

Golden Jaguars’ Project 100 kicks off in Rio

Golden Jaguars’ Project 100 kicks off in Rio

Aug 15, 2018

The Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins with qualifying for the CONCACAF Gold Cup for which the Caribbean Nations League is the gateway,...
Read More
Trophy Stall backs GBA for Caribbean Schoolboys tournament

Trophy Stall backs GBA for Caribbean Schoolboys...

Aug 15, 2018

GMRSC’s KOTS 3 drag meet… Shawn Persuad looking to continue his dominance in the 8-second class

GMRSC’s KOTS 3 drag meet… Shawn Persuad...

Aug 15, 2018

Port Mourant Training Center (2) wins BVA floodlight 4×4 competition

Port Mourant Training Center (2) wins BVA...

Aug 15, 2018

HS Masters, Mike’s Wellman secure semi final berths

HS Masters, Mike’s Wellman secure semi final...

Aug 15, 2018

Guyana Cup 2018… Mohamed’s aiming to take Sunday’s grand prize with ‘Doublin Fashion’ – Mohamed’s Enterprise confirms as sponsor

Guyana Cup 2018… Mohamed’s aiming to take...

Aug 15, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 12 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]