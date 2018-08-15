Linden businessman opens multimillion-dollar hatchery

Residents of Linden and Region Ten can expect to have ten thousand baby chicks available every two weeks thanks to a multimillion-dollar hatchery established in Amelia’s Ward by businessman Ramchand Jewan.

Costing over $30 million, the hatchery can produce 10,000 chickens in 21 days. The incubators are expected to be loaded with eggs today.

The facility was officially declared open by Regional Chairman Renis Morian yesterday.

Morian said that the opening of the modern facility, which will initially employ at least seven persons, is a sign of investor confidence in Upper Demerara /Berbice.

He told Jewan that he was very impressed and happy with the new development, and the fact that he would have stepped in, “to take advantage of the opportunity to fill a need within the community”.

The businessman, who has been in the poultry business for over two decades, said that the hatchery was “ten years in the pipeline and was established entirely out of pocket”.

“I might have eaten one meal a day to do this, but at the end of the day, I don’t have to repay anybody on this investment. I don

’t owe anybody one cent, thank God!”

Jewan said that within another month, layers will also become available.

The total operation, inclusive of a feed factory, is expected to cost some $40 million, Jewan said. He disclosed that another machine that can accommodate 10,000 eggs will arrive from overseas in another couple of weeks.

The National Agricultural Research & Extension Institute has already stepped in to vaccinate the chickens, Jewan said.