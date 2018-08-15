HS Masters, Mike’s Wellman secure semi final berths

HS Masters and Mike’s Wellman have secured their places in the semi finals of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc., Crown Mining Supply, Ink Plus and Elegant Jewellery and Pawn Shop tournament which continued on Sunday last at Everest Cricket Club.

Following the launch of the second edition of the Prime Minister T20 Cup, the action got underway with HS Masters playing Success Masters and Mike’s Wellman facing Fisherman Masters.

Success Masters batted first and managed 123-7 off their allocation of 20 overs with Mark Fung scoring an even half century. Suresh Ramdin claimed 3-20 and H. Singh 2-35.

HS Masters responded with 128-2 in 14.2 overs. Samuel Kingston struck a rapid unbeaten 75, while Jai Ram made 30 not out.

Fisherman Masters opted not to continue their game against Mike’s Wellman after they disagreed with an umpire’s decision. Mike’s Wellman took first strike and posted a challenging 195-7. Latchman Kallicharran clobbered seven fours and five sixes in a top score of 71, while Jagdesh Persaud made 61 with two fours and seven sixes. Sadik Yusuf claimed 2-18. Fisherman Masters were 18-2 in 3.1 overs when they refused to continue the game.

The competition continues on Sunday.