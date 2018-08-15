Guyana Cup 2018… Mohamed’s aiming to take Sunday’s grand prize with ‘Doublin Fashion’ – Mohamed’s Enterprise confirms as sponsor

Over $15million in cash and prizes will be up for grabs at the 12th edition of the Guyana Cup horserace meet which will speed off at the Rising Sun Turf Club in Berbice. There will be a total of 10 overseas horses at the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee and Rising Sun collaborated event and Shawn Mohamed of Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) has announced confidence that his horse has what it takes to take home the Guyana Cup.

Mohamed has entered two horses into the race meet in Jamaican-bred ‘Crown the King’ that will be competing in the G class and lower race, while the American-bred ‘Doublin fashion’ will be gunning for the Guyana Cup.

Mohamed explained that he wanted to go bigger and bring some more of his better horses to compete at the Guyana Cup but due to the restrictions of the T&T racing authority that was a stumbling block in his way but nevertheless, he believes that both his horses are capable of sprinting away with two wins on Sunday. The T&T resident explained to Kaieteur Sport in his unique accent that he was pleased with the way the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee was going along with organising the event, while giving special praise to the hospitality of the Guyanese people.

The other overseas horses that will be on show in a bid to take a bite of the $15 million in cash and prizes are Chameli (Jamaica), Safara (Jamaica), Southern Express (T&T), Silver & Things (T&T), Sitarr (T&T), Kentucky Woman (T&T), Super Easy (T&T) and She’s a Princess.

Meanwhile, Mohamed’s Enterprise of Lombard Street threw their support behind the event. The entity known to support sport over the years, made a financial contribution to the organising committee of the event.

The programme of events for Sunday will see as is customary, the C Class event as the main attraction.

The day’s full race programme reads as follows:

1) C class and lower, 1600m. Total purse: $3,875,000

2) 3yr old Derby 1100M – purse: $2,000,000.

3) G1 and lower 1400M – purse: $1,550,000.

4) H3 and lower 1100M – purse $1,350,000.

5) 2yrs old Guyana Bred 1100M – purse: $680,000.

6) I class and lower 1400M – Purse: $581,000.

7) J3 and lower 1400M. Purse: $485,000.

8) L class 1400M – purse $390,000.

9) L class 1400M – purse $390,000.

10) L class 1100M – purse $290,000.

The list of sponsors for the Guyana Cup which include Discount Store, Hand-in-hand Insurance, Superbet, Gizmos and Gadgets, B.M. Soat, Mazi Night Club, Hyper Malt and Rohan Auto Spares, Big L Lumber Yard, Impressive Signs, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Banks DIH along with Elvis and D’ Emperor Trucking Services. (Calvin Chapman)