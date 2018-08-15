Guinness Cage 2018… 12 matches set for Haslington Tarmac tonight

Latest update August 15th, 2018 12:58 AM
All 24 teams selected from the East Coast of Demerara and Georgetown will continue their battle tonight at Haslington Market Tarmac for prizes which amount in excess of $700,000 including trophies and individual awards for outstanding performers in the second annual Guinness Cage street-ball c/ship.
In the opening fixture, Beterverwagting (BV)-B will oppose Vryheid’s Lust at 19:00hrs, while the second match will be a clash involving Melanie-B against Plaisance from 19:20hrs followed by Avocado Ballers versus Paradise at 19:40hrs.
Back Circle will tackle Belfield Warriors from 20:00hrs, Leopold Street will square off with Broad Street at 20:20hrs while Blazers will play Victoria Eagles in the following match.
The seventh matchup will witness Sparta Boss engaging Alexander Village from 21:00hrs, while Tiger Bay will clash with North East La Penitence at 21:20hrs followed by Albouystown versus Victoria Church Yard at 21:40hrs.
In the final three matches, Melanie-A opposes Hustlers from 22:00hrs, while defending champion Ol Skool will lock horns with the home team Haslington Hypers from 22:20hrs with the feature match being contested between Uprising and Buxton Diamond from 22:40hrs.
The teams are divided into six groups of four teams, with the top two teams from each group along with the four best third place finishers advancing to the knockout round. Each match will be 14 minutes in duration.
Among the entities who’ve pledged their support to the event are: Banks DIH under its Guinness and Power Wine brands, Queensway Security Services, the Gaming Authority, Clark’s footwear giants Chetsons, E-Networks Inc., KSM Investments, Yhip’s Bakery, Brass Aluminum & Cast Iron Foundry (BACIF), Ray’s Auto Sales, Y.K. Investments, Trophy Stall, Express Shipping, Woodpecker Products, National Sports Commission, ‘C’ Division of the Guyana Police Force, Jai Signs & Auto Designs, Give Another Chance Foundation, Julius Variety Store and C & C Prestigious Styles.
