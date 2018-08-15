GRA introduces booking system for speedier containers scanning

Weeks after being commissioned, the Lombard Street container mobile scanner operation is become much better for stakeholders.

According to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), it has been working diligently to “smoothen” operations at the Guyana National Industrial Corporation (GNIC) scanner site in wake of concerns raised by businesses in the vicinity of Lombard Street being impeded.

The start of the operation in July had seen containers backing up along nearby Sussex Street, with truckers complaining of a slow system of scanning.

“The GRA wishes to formally apologise to the many stakeholders for the inconvenience. The Authority is presently in discussion with its sister agencies to alleviate and/or resolve the concerns expeditiously while at the same time meeting its mandate and obligations with international maritime agreements and trade,” the authority disclosed.

In addition to traffic congestion relief utilizing a number of wardens, the GRA staff at the scanning facility said it will be working beyond official hours each day, and between traffic lag and lead times.

A booking system will also be introduced to complete scanning of containers, thereby lending to some immediate relief.

Meanwhile, GRA said that the radiation levels of the present “NUCTECH MT1213LT” scanner are well in conformity with the standards recommended by international organisations, including the International Automatic Energy Agency (IAEA), the International Commission on Radiological Protection (ICRP) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Additionally, the components and shielding facilities of the scanner, and the system boundaries allow for the maximum dose of less than 2.5uSv/h within those boundaries.

“Radiation dose devices will be in place to allow for constant monitoring. Moreover, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be actively involved to ensure that the said levels are and remain safe.”

As such, the present site is appropriate for scanning with no immediate threat to the health and safety of persons living and traversing in the area.

The general public can rest assured that the GRA will do its utmost to enable a “win win” situation for all parties, the authority assured.

Under international regulations, containers leaving ports of entries and heading especially to the United States have to be scanned. The absence of a functioning scanner had seen Guyana’s shipments in jeopardy with the U.S.

The scanner is much faster than the traditional manual checks made by Customs Officers.