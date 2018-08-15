Latest update August 15th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GMRSC’s KOTS 3 drag meet… Shawn Persuad looking to continue his dominance in the 8-second class

Aug 15, 2018 Sports 0

Shawn Persaud and his Toyota Caldina.

The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club’s (GMRSC), ‘King of the Strip’ (KOTS) 3 drag race meet which will see local, Trinidadian, Barbadian and Surinamese dragsters going head to head at the South Dakota Circuit has seen quite a number of competitors confirming their participation for next week Sunday’s event. One of the latest drivers to confirm his participation is current 8-second class and former unlimited class champion, Shawn Persaud.
During KOTS 2 last April, Persaud in his Toyota Caldina outshone the competition for the 8-second class trophy with a dominating showing against the men the from the Twin Island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (T&T).
Persaud who notched victories in four of his previous five drag meets at the Timehri venue will be pushing his Toyota Caldina to better his 8.311 seconds which was good enough to win the GMRSC “Caribbean Invasion” drag race meet, October last.
Speaking to Kaieteur Sport on Wednesday last, a very confident Persaud shared that he will be looking to retain his 8-second class title but doubt he will be going up to the unlimited class since it will be a difficult road for him and his Caldina with the likes of the monstrous Team Mohamed’s GTR that is the undisputed King of the Strip (unlimited class).
In added news which racing fans will receive with delight is that there is also a chance that a contingent from Grenada will make their way to the Timehri race track for the August 26 event.
The sponsors for KOS strip 3 include Mohamed’s Enterprise, Ansa Mcal, B.M. Soat, ExxonMobil, Tropical Shipping, Del Ice Company and Trans Pacific Auto Spares.

More in this category

Sports

Golden Jaguars’ Project 100 kicks off in Rio

Golden Jaguars’ Project 100 kicks off in Rio

Aug 15, 2018

The Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins with qualifying for the CONCACAF Gold Cup for which the Caribbean Nations League is the gateway,...
Read More
Trophy Stall backs GBA for Caribbean Schoolboys tournament

Trophy Stall backs GBA for Caribbean Schoolboys...

Aug 15, 2018

GMRSC’s KOTS 3 drag meet… Shawn Persuad looking to continue his dominance in the 8-second class

GMRSC’s KOTS 3 drag meet… Shawn Persuad...

Aug 15, 2018

Port Mourant Training Center (2) wins BVA floodlight 4×4 competition

Port Mourant Training Center (2) wins BVA...

Aug 15, 2018

HS Masters, Mike’s Wellman secure semi final berths

HS Masters, Mike’s Wellman secure semi final...

Aug 15, 2018

Guyana Cup 2018… Mohamed’s aiming to take Sunday’s grand prize with ‘Doublin Fashion’ – Mohamed’s Enterprise confirms as sponsor

Guyana Cup 2018… Mohamed’s aiming to take...

Aug 15, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 12 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]