GMRSC’s KOTS 3 drag meet… Shawn Persuad looking to continue his dominance in the 8-second class

The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club’s (GMRSC), ‘King of the Strip’ (KOTS) 3 drag race meet which will see local, Trinidadian, Barbadian and Surinamese dragsters going head to head at the South Dakota Circuit has seen quite a number of competitors confirming their participation for next week Sunday’s event. One of the latest drivers to confirm his participation is current 8-second class and former unlimited class champion, Shawn Persaud.

During KOTS 2 last April, Persaud in his Toyota Caldina outshone the competition for the 8-second class trophy with a dominating showing against the men the from the Twin Island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (T&T).

Persaud who notched victories in four of his previous five drag meets at the Timehri venue will be pushing his Toyota Caldina to better his 8.311 seconds which was good enough to win the GMRSC “Caribbean Invasion” drag race meet, October last.

Speaking to Kaieteur Sport on Wednesday last, a very confident Persaud shared that he will be looking to retain his 8-second class title but doubt he will be going up to the unlimited class since it will be a difficult road for him and his Caldina with the likes of the monstrous Team Mohamed’s GTR that is the undisputed King of the Strip (unlimited class).

In added news which racing fans will receive with delight is that there is also a chance that a contingent from Grenada will make their way to the Timehri race track for the August 26 event.

The sponsors for KOS strip 3 include Mohamed’s Enterprise, Ansa Mcal, B.M. Soat, ExxonMobil, Tropical Shipping, Del Ice Company and Trans Pacific Auto Spares.