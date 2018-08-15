Flying Ace Cycle Club Emancipation road race set for Sunday

Latest update August 15th, 2018 12:58 AM
The Flying Ace Cycling Club (FACC) of Berbice will be continuing their busy schedule this Sunday when it organises their annual Emancipation Cycle Road Race in Berbice. The 10 laps, 40 miles race will be held around the town of New Amsterdam.
The event, which is for cyclists of the FACC only, is expected to pedal off at 13:00hrs from Rainbow Bar on Republic Road, continue north, turn left into Vryheid Road, left into Main Road, proceed through Stanleytown, turn left into Tacama Turn and back into Republic Road. That sequence continues ten times before finishing at the point of origin at Rainbow Bar.
There will be prizes for the first five finishers; the first three 12-14 riders, while there will be 10 prime point prizes up for grabs. The BMX riders and the oldest riders on show are expected to feature and be rewarded.
Among sponsors on board so far are the Regional Democratic Council, Fix It Electronics, Ferdinand Contracting Services and Businessman Alfred Petti of New Amsterdam. (Samuel Whyte)
Aug 15, 2018The Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins with qualifying for the CONCACAF Gold Cup for which the Caribbean Nations League is the gateway,...
Aug 15, 2018
Aug 15, 2018
Aug 15, 2018
Aug 15, 2018
Aug 15, 2018
Dr. Cheddi Jagan and his wife Janet were presidents for a combined six years. That is a short period and they are not alive,... more
It takes a long time for government to implement changes within the police force, because there is resistance to change.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The debate, particularly on social media, following the decision by Ross University School of Medicine... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]