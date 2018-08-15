Latest update August 15th, 2018 12:58 AM

Flying Ace Cycle Club Emancipation road race set for Sunday

Aug 15, 2018 Sports 0

The Flying Ace Cycling Club (FACC) of Berbice will be continuing their busy schedule this Sunday when it organises their annual Emancipation Cycle Road Race in Berbice. The 10 laps, 40 miles race will be held around the town of New Amsterdam.
The event, which is for cyclists of the FACC only, is expected to pedal off at 13:00hrs from Rainbow Bar on Republic Road, continue north, turn left into Vryheid Road, left into Main Road, proceed through Stanleytown, turn left into Tacama Turn and back into Republic Road. That sequence continues ten times before finishing at the point of origin at Rainbow Bar.
There will be prizes for the first five finishers; the first three 12-14 riders, while there will be 10 prime point prizes up for grabs. The BMX riders and the oldest riders on show are expected to feature and be rewarded.
Among sponsors on board so far are the Regional Democratic Council, Fix It Electronics, Ferdinand Contracting Services and Businessman Alfred Petti of New Amsterdam. (Samuel Whyte)

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 12 2018

