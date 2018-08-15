Dem MPs eating more than dem talking

Old people always seh happy living is nah long life. Dem boys remember de story ‘bout de pig who always boasting how he master feeding him bountiful and three times a day. He watch dem chicken who had food all de time, but every day de massa collecting a set of dem and cutting dem neck.

De pig didn’t realize wha going on till de day when de massa come for him. He holler “Not me.” Listen to dem pig and hear wha dem does holler when dem going to de butcher.

Dem parliamentarians like de pig. De news come out that every time dem meet fuh Parliament dem does eat $700,000 in food. Dem boys want to know wha dem does eat. It got to be jumbo prawns and broccoli and imported beef, caviar and dem fancy things.

People does go to New Thriving and eat all dem want buffet fuh $2,500. Some places offering a big meal fuh $1,500 suh people can’t understand how de food at Parliament suh expensive. It can’t be de same jumbo prawns wha Clinty de Willie use to eat.

It got to be that somebody mekking a huge profit wid de food money and somebody got to be sharing in it, just like how dem boys believe people sharing in de Exxon money. Dem suspect that Exxon give Guyana such a big bill at de start because dem got to share out money.

Jagdeo realize that he can’t get, suh he tell de people that he don’t want no more courtesy calls. He vex because dem visit don’t got no perks. And of course when people visit you got to give dem something to eat, even if is a cup of tea. Jagdeo claim how de tea cost money and de visitors don’t walk wid nutten.

When he was president he coulda call some of dem eating place and order dem to send food to feed de guests. He ain’t got that privilege and he now know that he can never do it again. That is why he tekking out he spite pun Exxon.

Talk half and watch how dem parliamentarians getting fat in belly and pocket.