Constable admits to killing Brazilian miner

– tells investigators that he was shot at, although no gun recovered

The police constable who was arrested with his senior colleague in relation to the shooting death of Estevao Costa Marques has reportedly admitted that it was he who shot the Brazilian.

But he is maintaining that he had responded after Marques opened fire. He claims that this occurred after he came upon individuals in the Puruni camp who were smoking marijuana.

Kaieteur News understands that both ranks are also claiming that they were unaware that their patrol area did not extend to Puruni, where the tragedy occurred.

The constable and corporal were subjected to a video interview at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary, yesterday, after being brought to Georgetown on Monday. They are in custody at the Tactical Services Unit.

Investigators are likely to arrange a confrontation today between the ranks, the slain Brazilian’s mother and at least one other eyewitness. A post mortem is also likely today. The investigators reportedly have evidence that the constable signed for and uplifted the rifle with which the Brazilian was shot.

Sources who have seen photographs of the body have stated that he was shot at the back of the head. He did not appear to have been shot at close range. Eyewitnesses said that Marques, 29, was unarmed and fleeing when the constable shot him. He is said to have been undocumented.

No firearm was recovered from the slain man.

In video footage received by Kaieteur News, the slain man’s mother, Maria de Nazaré Costa Marques, is seen showing the police how the rank came into the camp; the path which her son ran; and even where he was shot and killed.

The police could be seen in the video gesturing to the woman to be calm. The mother is also heard saying in English, “me tell police, no please, no please, no don’t shoot this man, this man good man, don’t shoot, don’t shoot… DON’T SHOOT.”

The incident occurred last Saturday when the ranks were carrying out an unauthorised raid in the area. There have been numerous complaints about rogue cops raiding camps and relieving miners of gold and money.

A release from the Force’s Public Relations Division stated that the ranks, a Subordinate Officer and a police constable, were under arrest “following the alleged murder of a Brazilian miner at Puruni.”

(The video of the victim’s mother walking crime scene investigators through what transpired up to seeing her son being killed, can be seen online in the following video link: (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSRD31iXzzdW53ASXayo5IQ?view_as=subscriber)