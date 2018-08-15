BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Football League… Eastveldt Stun Mahaica to register second win in as many matches

The inaugural BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Football League, which is largely sponsored by Bakewell/Lloyd W P Britton/G O Benjamin/GLDA, NAREI, ROC and Roy’s Pharmacy continued with matches under floodlights, at the BV- Play-ground on Republic Drive, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara.

In a recent second match, emerging team Eastveldt, which hails from the community of East Ruimveldt and Rasville, created a second round stunner, when they defeated the experienced team of Mahaica 2-0. Eastveldt fresh off their first round 6-1 victory over St. John’s Basco Orphanage, played with much command and authority, to the extent that onlookers would have thought that Eastveldt was giving the broadly considered experienced Mahaica team, a lesson in strategic and tactical football.

From the onset, Eastveldt players, especially their midfield and forwards, initiated acute passing, clear communication and spontaneous decision making to set up their first goal of the evening off the boot of O’Neil Glasgow, within just three minutes of match time. Glasgow’s successful right footer silenced the Mahaica supporters.

Mahaica and Eastveldt entered half time 0-1, it became apparent, that Eastveldt had won the hearts of football enthusiasts at the ground.

The second half witnessed both teams competing fiercely with Eastveldt exhibiting higher levels of organized game plans that appeared to put the Mahaica players in a state of frenzy which apparently negatively impacted on their prowess.

First round double goal scorer, Travel Blaze, in the 59th minute of the 60 minute encounter, sank all hopes of a Mahaica equalizer. With one minute remaining the match, it was evident that Mahaica, would have to depend on their third round preliminary match to determine, whether they are going to qualify for the semi-finals, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday 19th August at the BV Play-ground.

On Friday 17 August, Mahaica tussle with St. John’s Basco Orphanage from 17:45 hours, while Eastveldt will tackle Plaisance from 20:15 hours. All matches will be played under floodlights at the BV Play-ground.