Two life sentences for child rapist who claims he’s impotent

It was definitely a little too much information to digest when a 67-year-old child rapist announced that his sexual organ is no longer functioning properly. The man, Abdool Jamil, a pensioner, of West Coast Demerara was about four weeks ago convicted by a 12-member mixed jury for raping a 10-year-old girl.

The visibly distressed man was brought to the High Court in Georgetown yesterday where he was handed two life sentences for two counts of rape. But Jamil is still holding out that there is no way possible he could have committed such a crime.

While standing in the prisoner’s dock, he told Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry, “I have never seen or touched her vagina.” Pointing to his private area, he continued, “My penis is dead. It is not standing.”

He added, “I would like to tell the court I am not a rapist. All my life I have never had sex with a young person, much less a child.”

He was at the time handcuffed in the prisoner’s dock.

On May 30, 2014 and June 2, 2014, respectively, Jamil engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16. On the first count, the jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict. As it relates to the second count, the verdict was guilty in the proportion 10-2.

Justice Beharry imposed the life sentence on each of the two counts. They are to run concurrently. Jamil does not become eligible for parole until after serving 45 years behind bars.

According to information, on May 30, 2014, the young girl was left home alone. She then went to the residence of a relative. It was there that Jamil came and took the little girl to his home on the West Coast of Demerara.

During the night, while the young girl was sleeping, he sneaked into the room and had sexual intercourse with her.

He had sex with the minor again on June 2, 2014, after which the child ran away and told a relative what had transpired.

Senior Probation Officer Zola Cameron-Luben told the court that the young girl who is now 14 is still traumatized over what occurred. She said in an interview with the victim, she revealed that whenever she reflects on what happen she feels afraid.

After speaking with residents in the community where Jamil lived, the probation officer said that he was described as a “bad man” who was involved in armed robberies and lending guns to robbers.

In fact, the Senior Probation Officer revealed that Jamil was arrested and charged for possession of unlicensed arms and ammunition. But the charges were dismissed. Despite his conviction, the probation officer revealed that Jamil is still maintaining his innocence and has shown no sign of remorse.

The young girl who is now 14, through a victim impact statement, expressed that she feels really bad and upset about what happened to her.

The statement which was read aloud by Counsellor and Court Support Officer Celeste Mullin detailed how the teen gets constant flashbacks of the incident. The young girl stated that she trusted Jamil because he was a very nice person to her. Nevertheless, she said she wants to see him in jail.

Mitigating on behalf of his client, Attorney-at-Law Clyde Forde told the court that his client has dedicated his efforts to protecting and preserving the citizens of this country through his employment with the Community Policing Group.

According to the lawyer, his client was recently honoured by PAHO/WHO for his exemplary contributions towards health services. The lawyer pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy given his client’s age.

Responding, State Prosecutor Lisa Cave asked that the court impose a strong sentence which would serve as a deterrent to others. The prosecutor also cited the serious nature and prevalence of the offence and the fact that Jamil expressed no remorse.

Prosecutor Cave stressed that Jamil used his position of trust to take advantage of the little girl.

In arriving at a sentence for Jamil, Justice Sewnarine-Beharry said she took into consideration Jamil violated a girl who clearly loved and respected him, and the fact that he expressed no remorse whatsoever.

The judge added that the girl suffered emotional and psychological scars as a result of what happened to her.