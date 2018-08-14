Latest update August 14th, 2018 12:59 AM

Red Rocket upset field at Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic to win feature

Aug 14, 2018

Red Rocket with Colin Ross on the mount firing past Golden Blue Echo for the win in the feature D and Lower Event.

Connections of Red Rocket with Colin Ross astride receive the winning trophy from Mrs. Mohendra Persaud for its stunning win in the feature D class event at the Nand Persaud Kribeee Spring Classic.

The Nand Persaud Karibee Mega Sprint Classic lived up to its pre-race hype. It was a good day for Horseracing, the crowd was also out in its numbers and the Organisers must be applauded for bringing off a good days meet.
The feature D and lower 4Furlongs event was a gem as it lived up to its early billings. In the end it was Red Rocket of the Jumbo Jet Stable with Colin Ross on the mount that created a major upset by blowing away the opposition in the final part of the race to take the $400,000 and Stag Beer trophy.
Golden Blue Echo and T and T of the Nand Persaud Stable, the eventual second and third place finishers, did most of the early running but with Ross urging Red Rocket on, it exploded just in time to take the win with Chamilie fourth.
Other results show Victory of the Boatswain stable with Julius on its back winning its third consecutive race in the event for 2 years old horses. Occupying the other spots were Perfection, Set the Flame and Awesome Drift.
Ready to Romance of the Jagdeo Stable with W. Appadhu won the J class race ahead of Pikachu, Uprising and Touchdown.
Uprising of the Hansraj stable with Randolph Richmond was in winners’ row in the L class race for Colts and Geldings as it beat off Plane Land, Byron and Massapequa Dr.
Angel Eyes of the Bolonauth Stable Shone brightly as Richmond guided it to victory in the L class race for mares and Fillies.
There was a win for Caitlina in the race for L non winners ahead of Mystery Man, She is a Princess and Royal.
There was also an event for Cow Horses with nine animals taking part. The track was in excellent condition and the timing for most of the races was very fast.
The Champion Jockey was Randolph Richmond, while there were a number of contenders for champion stable and trainer awards. They were rewarded with trophies compliments of Trophy Stall Bourda market.
The Days event was organised by The Nand Persaud group of Companies and their Sky Plus Promotion group. Mohendra Persaud was the Coordinator. (Samuel Whyte)

Richmond aboard Uprising winning the L class race for Colts and Geldings.

