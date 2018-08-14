Ministry looking to Lamaze to help reduce delivery complications

Related

Guyana is utilising a 60-year old French-developed technique to help demystify the birth process for pregnant women. This is according to Dr. Oneka Scott, Maternal and Child Health Director (ag) within the Ministry of Public Health.Moreover, training in this regard is being held at the Mirage in Alberttown, Georgetown, and will cover issues including birth practices, psychosocial elements in labour, physical preparation, listening skills and neuro-muscular control.“If we have a teen that is not relaxed during labour, we have an increased risk of complications at pregnancy, which can be prevented with Lamaze,” Dr. Scott explained.The Lamaze technique introduces pregnant women to such competencies as relaxation and breathing exercises, among other light physical skills to assist with pain relief during the birthing process.Lamaze, which was popularized in the 1950s, relates to a method of childbirth involving exercises and breathing control to give pain relief without the use of drugs.At Monday’s opening of the Lamaze training programme, Ms. Isha Urlin, physiotherapist attached to the Rehabilitation Services of the Public Health Ministry, lauded the programme as a confidence-building strategy targeting expectant mothers from Essequibo Islands/West Demerara [Region Three]; Demerara/Mahaica [Region Four] and Mahaica/Berbice [Region Five].Some 30 participants from health centres in Regions Three, Four, and Five are participating in the five-day activities and “we want to enable the parents to develop confidence and a relaxed approach to pregnancy and childbirth,” Urlin said.Urlin, who is one of the facilitators of the five-day exercise, said there is a great need in Guyana for pregnant women to be exposed to physiotherapy. In fact, she shared her conviction that entire families should benefit from physiotherapy.“Lamaze encourages the bond between mom and dad, and provides support physically, mentally and emotionally during the entire stage of pregnancy, where the mother’s body goes through various changes,” said the physiotherapist.Exposure to Lamaze has become an annual fixture in the calendar of events of the Adolescent Health Unit of the Public Health Ministry and the ongoing training programme has the stated objective to equip healthcare providers with information and techniques which will help support the development of exercise programmes for women during their child-bearing years.The Adolescent Health Unit of the Ministry is moreover targeting primarily teenage girls to sensitize them on prenatal issues using the French-developed technique [Lamaze] to impart coping skills they will need before and after the birth.Dr. Scott told participants that the training also focuses on neonatal care and tips on how to care effectively for the newborn child.“The Adolescent Health Unit and other health care facilities now have a platform for delivery of factual information that prepares adolescent parents and reduces the risk of both maternal and neonatal mortality,” Scott noted.Marjorie Karmel, a United States citizen helped popularise the Lamaze technique with her famous book ‘Thank you Dr. Lamaze’ which became famous in the 1950s.Dr Lamaze had helped deliver Karmel’s child using his method which Ms. Beverly Nelson, Senior Physiotherapist attached to the Rehabilitation Services of the Ministry, said is useful in coursing local healthcare workers to teach young parents.The final two days of the training will be conducted at health centres in Regions Three, Four and Five.