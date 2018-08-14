Lake Mainstay Regatta 2018 a success – sees increase in number of visitors

DPI – The annual Lake Mainstay Regatta event kicked off with a bang, as patrons from all walks of life flocked the resort in Region Two.

Director of Lake Mainstay Resort, Wilfred Jagnarine said the preparations leading up to the 18th regatta were successful, despite earlier challenges of getting sufficient sponsors for the water sports competition.

Jagnarine explained, the popular tourism event has attracted a number of foreigners this year. “I think it is a good start, people look forward to this event, especially from Essequibo and all over Guyana.”

The director noted that the government has played an integral role in pushing the event. He explained that prior to the event road works were done to improve to flow of traffic to the resort.

“We are happy to have the government’s support. For some years they have been collaborating with us for this event and we are grateful. And we look forward to continuing this collaboration.”

President of the Essequibo Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Suean Seewnarayan also deemed this year’s regatta a success. “Over the years, I think the crowd has been growing and I think with years to come it will grow. Because this event has become something that everyone looks forward to in August,” Seewnarayan said.

The event saw teams competing in over 18 water sport events. These included the 15, 40, 90 and 200 horsepower (HP) races, swimming and canoeing, to name a few. (Crystal Stoll)