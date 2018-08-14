Latest update August 14th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Lake Mainstay Regatta 2018 a success – sees increase in number of visitors

Aug 14, 2018 Sports 0

Scenes from the Lake Mainstay Regatta. (Jameel Mohamed and Karime Peters photos)

Director of Lake Mainstay Resort, Wilfred Jagnarine.

DPI – The annual Lake Mainstay Regatta event kicked off with a bang, as patrons from all walks of life flocked the resort in Region Two.
Director of Lake Mainstay Resort, Wilfred Jagnarine said the preparations leading up to the 18th regatta were successful, despite earlier challenges of getting sufficient sponsors for the water sports competition.
Jagnarine explained, the popular tourism event has attracted a number of foreigners this year. “I think it is a good start, people look forward to this event, especially from Essequibo and all over Guyana.”
The director noted that the government has played an integral role in pushing the event. He explained that prior to the event road works were done to improve to flow of traffic to the resort.
“We are happy to have the government’s support. For some years they have been collaborating with us for this event and we are grateful. And we look forward to continuing this collaboration.”
President of the Essequibo Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Suean Seewnarayan also deemed this year’s regatta a success. “Over the years, I think the crowd has been growing and I think with years to come it will grow. Because this event has become something that everyone looks forward to in August,” Seewnarayan said.
The event saw teams competing in over 18 water sport events. These included the 15, 40, 90 and 200 horsepower (HP) races, swimming and canoeing, to name a few. (Crystal Stoll)

More in this category

Sports

Red Rocket upset field at Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic to win feature

Red Rocket upset field at Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic to win...

Aug 14, 2018

The Nand Persaud Karibee Mega Sprint Classic lived up to its pre-race hype. It was a good day for Horseracing, the crowd was also out in its numbers and the Organisers must be applauded for bringing...
Read More
Lake Mainstay Regatta 2018 a success – sees increase in number of visitors

Lake Mainstay Regatta 2018 a success – sees...

Aug 14, 2018

CBC Championship MVP Stanton Rose accepts Jacksonville scholarship

CBC Championship MVP Stanton Rose accepts...

Aug 14, 2018

Impressive signs on board Guyana Cup 2018

Impressive signs on board Guyana Cup 2018

Aug 14, 2018

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger receives courtesy call from Guyana Karate College

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger receives courtesy...

Aug 14, 2018

GFF Elite League season III… Ann’s Grove hand Cougars 13th loss

GFF Elite League season III… Ann’s Grove...

Aug 14, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 12 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]