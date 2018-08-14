Karibee Basketball Tournament continues with Black Sharks win

Latest update August 14th, 2018 12:59 AM

The Rose Hall Town Jammers returned to their winning ways in Berbice after defeated Fyrish Black Sharks 65-62 in the Karibee Basketball tournament which is being sponsored by the Nand Persaud and Company Limited.
The tournament attracted six teams: Ithaca Hardliners and Hopetown Stealers from West Berbice, Fyrish Black Sharks and Rose Hall Town Jammers and NA Basketball Team Canje Knights.
For the winners, Mickel Lewis 21 points and Royborn Murray 13 points were the top shots, while there were 6 each for Nkofi Marks and Haifa Walters. Linden Joseph top scored for the Sharks with 20 points and Shakeel Garnett added 16 points.
The competition continues on Sunday at Ithaca hard court between Ithaca Hardliners and Hopetown Stealers start from 4:00pm at the end of the tournament. Cash incentives and the Karibee trophy will be up for grabs.

