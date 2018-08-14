High ranked referee-judge begins seminar in Guyana ahead of regional tournament -NSC to support Junior boxing tourney

The Caribbean’s highest ranked referee-judge, International Boxing Association (AIBA) three-star ranked James Beckles, began his four-day referee-judges seminar yesterday at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis boxing gym in Albouystown.

Beckles, who have been to Guyana many times over the years, is here to update the local officials on the new rules and regulations of AIBA.

According to head of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, there have been a few rule changes since the three-star Judge’s last visit and his seminar will serve as a precursor to the locally hosted Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors tournament which is set for August 17th to 19th at the National Gymnasium.

Beckles’ seminar will last up to Thursday and a total of around 16 local referee-judges will benefit from training.

At the gym yesterday, the local judges were very animated during the interactive session with Beckles who officiated in the 2018 Gold Coast, Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, the GBA that had been battling some financial challenges are to benefit from a timely intervention from the National Sports Commission (NSC) that has committed sponsorship towards the hosting of the Caribbean’s lone schoolboys’ boxing tournament.

In a correspondence from the GBA, the association expressed gratitude to the NSC and noted that their contribution will definitely help make the championship a success.

NSC Director, Chris Jones, explained that in addition to a significant cash donation, the GBA will also utilise the National Gymnasium free of cost for the three nights the tournament will be held.

The team that will be representing Guyana has been released and the members are as follows;

Junior division

44-46kg Richard Howard (fyf)

46-48kg Leon Moore (fyf)

45-57kg Christopher Romeo (VBG)

57-60kg Mark Crawford (fyf)

60-64kg Jamal Mercer (YA)

64-69kg Emanuel Pompey (YA)

69-75kg Jevon Thomas (CBG)

Schools Boys

44-46kg Joel Anthony (HE)

Enoch Monroe (HE)

Deron William (VBG)

52-54kg Patrick Harvey (fyf)

54-57kg Kurt Beckles (HE)

Novices

60-64kg Shemar Morrison (fyf)

69-75kg Germain Williams (VBG)

Female (12 -14)

Alesha Jackman

Female (15-16)

Jelica Rodney (Savannaha boxing gym) Region 9

Female (17-18)

Akea Lamazon (PRBG)

COACHES

Sebert Blake (TD)

Clifton Moore (VBG)

James Walcott (HE)

Joseph Murray( fyf)

Floyd Grant (CBG)