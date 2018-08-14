Guyana mightn’t get any oil money

Guyana looking out fuh oil; people already spending de oil money although Guyana ain’t get a cent. Right now there is a big debate over a statement about giving every poor household US$5,000 a year.

But de odda day dem had a lecture and a lady spell out something which suggest that Guyana ain’t got one cent to get from all de oil it got. De contract Guyana sign open up de country to a robbing. De lady in de lecture talk bout free oil.

Free oil is wha de oil company got to collect from de top before it split anything wid Guyana. De contract give Guyana two per cent royalty and fifty-fifty share in de oil. But de oil company got some oil that it can use to do things to help wid de drilling. That is free oil.

Dem boys seh that de company can pad de volume of de free oil and rob Guyana. This mean that Guyana got to audit de whole process. De boss man at GRA tell reporters how he people gun audit every aspect of de oil operation. He talk fat how de oil company would get away wid nutten.

That is good, but de boss man at de Finance Ministry seh that Guyana don’t have de capability to audit every section of de oil company operation. This expose de weakness. He admit that Guyana can get rob blind, and that is wha de lady tell de forum at Moray House.

Some people argue how Guyana training people, but everybody know that when a person come out of school or university that person just start learning de ropes. That is why people wondering if Guyana really ready fuh oil.

De country ain’t even got a local content legislation in place. That is how de oil company buy two puri from Shanta and announce how that is local content.

Dem boys know that Guyana got some people wukking pun de oil rig, but dem can’t know when kak passing.

Talk half and hope de Man above protect Guyana.