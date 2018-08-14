Latest update August 14th, 2018 12:59 AM

Guyana is open for business in all sectors

Aug 14, 2018

President tells American Chamber of Commerce of Guyana

President David Granger with the chamber’s delegation yesterday.

President David Granger, yesterday met with the executive members of the newly formed American Chamber of Commerce of Guyana at State House, where he noted that Guyana is open for business in all sectors including agriculture, mining and eco-tourism.

“I am seeing that we can bring more people to the fold. There is so much we can do. There is absolutely nothing in terms of agricultural products that we cannot supply to the Caribbean hospitality sector but we need investment capital…and we need to build a stronger manufacturing sector,” he said.

The Head of State noted too that as the Chamber opens its operations here, it is his hope that small businesses would not be left out but rather, given the necessary resources and trainings to grow and develop.

“We will do whatever we can do to promote and stabilise trade and investment because what’s good for Guyana is good Guyanese. This can only work to the benefit to both sides. Small businesses are welcomed and if they can be given some training, like how to write a proposal or business plan, then there is so much we can do,” he said in a ministry release.

Zulfikar Ally, President of the American Chamber of Commerce, in his remarks, said that the body looks forward to operating in Guyana. He noted that the Chamber plans to place emphasis on small businesses to ensure that they too have opportunities to grow.

“We see this Chamber as a Chamber that will help to facilitate investment into Guyana. There are 116 chambers all around the world and… our job will be to help to facilitate and guide [businesses] to the relevant sectors, Ministries, brief them about the country and help them to be well prepared before they engage with Government Ministries, agencies and so on. We are very committed to working with you and your Government. The chamber is not only for American businesses, it is for any business and not only for corporations but even to the smallest business,” he said.

Ms. Anne McKinney, Vice President, Americas Department of the International Affairs Division, United States Chamber of Commerce, said that this Chamber will become a catalyst for investment.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Business, Mr. Dominic Gaskin, Mr. Justin Nedd, Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Telephone and Telephone Company, Ms. Liz Wyatt, General Manager of SOL Guyana Incorporated, Mr. George Kalantzakis, Manager, International Government Affairs, Hess Corporation, Mr. Mitchell Da Silva, Managing Director, Citi Country Officer, Trinidad and Tobago Hub, Mr. Clairmont Cummings and Mr. Neeran Tiwari, Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce.

