GFF Elite League season III… Ann’s Grove hand Cougars 13th loss

Latest update August 14th, 2018 12:59 AM
Cougars Football Club (FC) suffered their 13th defeat in their debut season of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite league on Sunday night after a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Ann’s Grove United FC at the National Track and Field Center (NTFC), Leonora.
Ryan Seales and former national forward, Dwight Peters, both buried braces in the convincing win for the East Coast unit that have been struggling in the bottom half of the points table at 8th. Steve Francis and Ryan Jacobs netted the other two goals in the one-sided affair for Ann’s Grove.
Cougars FC are ninth in the points ranking with six points, one above last place New Amsterdam but they have lost a season high 13 games, while conceding the most goals, a tally of 52 from their 15 games played so far.
In the first match of the double header, Milerock and New Amsterdam United settled for a point each in a dull goal less draw.
On Friday, Western Tigers suffered another setback to their title hopes after playing to a 1-1 draw with Buxton United. Paul Kingston fired the East Coast boys ahead early in the eighth minute before national midfielder, Daniel Wilson, equalised in the 38th minute. Meanwhile, Milerock FC got past Cougars 3-0 in the first match on Friday.
Following the four matches last weekend, the league table has remained unchanged.
