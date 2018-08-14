First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger receives courtesy call from Guyana Karate College

Georgetown, Guyana – First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, received a courtesy call from members of the Guyana Karate College, who are preparing to depart Guyana for the International Karate Daigaku World Cup to be held in Barbados from August 16th to 19th, 2018.

Mrs. Granger urged the youngsters to give of their best and “to do Guyana proud.”

In this photo First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger (seated centre) with members of the college. With renowned Sensei Frank Woon-A-Tai (3rd left) seated next to the First Lady.