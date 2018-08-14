Driver’s licence exam scam… Police Sergeant faces multiple felony charges, granted $1.5M bail

A third member of the Guyana Police Force was yesterday placed before the court to answer to charges in relation to the massive driver’s licence examination scam that was unearthed last April at the Felix Austin Police College.

Fifty-year-old Alfred Park, of 1129 Diamond, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts were he was slapped with 12 felony counts.

It is alleged that on April 12, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud the public, he conspired with persons to commit a felony, to which he uttered 12 questionnaires, knowing them to get forged, in that it was not written by 12 persons, whose names they were in.

He was not required to plead to the charges.

The man’s lawyer, Patrice Henry, in an application to secure bail for his client, told the court that Park has been part of the Guyana Police Force for the past 30 years and has an unblemished record.

Court Prosecutor Visram Ramjattan made no objections to bail being granted to Park, but asked that it be in a substantial amount, citing the serious nature of the offences.

Facts presented by the prosecutor stated that on the day in question, Park was responsible for invigilating the examination.

According to information, on April 12, last, a total of 174 candidates were slated to write the theoretical exam at the Felix Austin Police College, Georgetown. On the day of the examination, a total of 106 candidates turned up at the training school to write the examination.

The court heard that on conclusion of the examination, it was discovered that a total of 207 examination papers were submitted to the invigilators.

It was reported that after the examination, pastors who allegedly invigilated the examination reported to officers of the wrongdoing, hence an investigation was launched.

The Magistrate after listening to the prosecutor’s facts granted Park bail in the sum of $1.2M.

The defendant, after being told that he was placed on $1.2M bail, asked the Magistrate for a bail reduction. He went on to tell the court that he could not afford such high bail, and cited that his colleagues who had more charges than him were released on a much smaller bail.

Magistrate Latchman, after listening to Park’s pleas, told him that she would not be reducing the bail.

The father of five was instructed to make his next court appearance on August 27 for report.

Just last month, two other ranks appeared before a City Magistrate after being slapped with a total of 38 misdemeanour charges.

Woman Police Corporal Shenese Fraser, 31, of 199 Section ‘A’ Field 7 South Sophia and Corporal Ryan Gray, 25, of 215 DaSilva Street, Newtown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, where the charges were read to them.

Fraser faces 18 counts of misdemeanour while Gray was slapped with 20.

The first charge alleged that Fraser, on April 12, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud the public, conspired with persons to commit a misdemeanour, to which she uttered 18 questionnaires, knowing them to be forged, in that they were not written by eighteen persons, whose name they were in.

It was further alleged that Gray, on April 12, last, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud the public, conspired with persons to commit a misdemeanour, to which he uttered 20 questionnaires, knowing them to be forged, in that they were not written by 20 persons, whose name they were in.

They too were not required to plead to the charges after they were read to them by the Chief Magistrate.

The Chief Magistrate released Fraser on $150,000 bail and Gray on $160,000.

They were also instructed to lodge their passports with the Clerk of Court. She also instructed them to report every Friday to the fraud section of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) until the completion of the trial.