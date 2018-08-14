Charges for all in Russian-speaking Ukrainian fiasco in interior

Days after a video was circulated on social media of Russian-speaking Ukrainian security personnel employed by West Bank Demerara Gold Inc., assaulting a Guyanese mining ranger working with Shawn Hopkinson Mining, and drawing a gun on him, the police have received legal advice to charge all parties involved.

The video sparked an investigation by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), and Guyana Police Force. It allegedly shows a Guyanese being confronted by two Ukrainians. The foreigners were wearing pants resembling military fatigues and ordinary jerseys, and both men were armed with handguns.

The Guyanese was telling the Ukrainians that he was not working for them and did not have to show them anything. This seemed to be because the Ukrainians felt that the man was working in the wrong area.

The Ukrainian then punched the Guyanese and the Guyanese attempted to respond in kind, but the Ukrainian drew a handgun.

The video sparked a debate on social media that saw Guyanese expressing dissatisfaction about how foreigners are treating Guyanese.

Last Thursday the Guyana Police Force through its Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, issued a statement on the matter saying, “The Guyana Police Force wishes to inform the general public that following the circulation of a video on social media of a confrontation and assault of a Guyanese by two foreign nationals, a thorough investigation has been launched.

“As such, the Police Investigative Team from Headquarters received much needed assistance from a miner who ferried the ranks to Quartz Stone, Cuyuni, where the incident allegedly occurred. The two foreign nationals in question, one of whom allegedly assaulted a ranger employed in a private capacity, are in custody and assisting with the investigation.”

Yesterday the police issued another statement suggesting that they have completed investigations into allegations of assault and threats committed on two Guyanese miners/rangers allegedly on July 28 and August 3, 2018 respectively, and have received legal advice, which recommended the two Ukrainian nationals, who speak Russian, be charged.

Thirty-eight year-old Vitaly Paraschuck, the Ukrainian seen in the video punching the Guyanese, is to be charged with threatening behaviour and assault causing actual bodily harm committed on one of the Guyanese miners/rangers, while 33-year-old Maksym Furtak, the other Ukrainian, will be charged with threatening behaviour.

Charges were also recommended for one of the Guyanese in the matter, and those charges are as follows: – contravention of the Private Security Services Act of 2009 for failure to wear their prescribed uniforms.

They are all expected to appear tomorrow before the Chief Magistrate in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.