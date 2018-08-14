Latest update August 14th, 2018 12:59 AM

CBC Championship MVP Stanton Rose accepts Jacksonville scholarship

Stanton Rose receives his MVP award for Coordinator of the event, Patrick Haynes. (Calvin Chapman photo)

History making Stanton Rose of Kwakwani, who guided Guyana to glory from the front in this year’s Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championship, was awarded a full scholarship to the Jacksonville College in Texas, USA, and he has accepted such.
The Kwakwani resident, who became the youngest captain in Guyana’s history, was awarded the MVP award in the CBC Championship held in Suriname in May as Guyana clinched their maiden victory, while qualifying for the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Americup 2019 qualifying tournament.
It was during his MVP performance in the CBC event that Rose was able to be seen by scores of scouts and coaches and he wouldn’t have had that opportunity if it wasn’t for the tenacity of President of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), Nigel Hinds, who played a major role in raising in excess of $20million for the male and female teams’ participation.
Yesterday, the athlete, who became the first Guyanese to score forty-one points in a single game at the senior regional level, was granted his U.S. visa ahead of his departure from the shores of Guyana on Saturday and he will begin school on Monday, August 20th.
In a correspondence, the GABF noted, “We wish to congratulate and thank Stanton Rose for his commitment and dedication to Guyana and we wish him further success in his life and basketball career.”

