Latest update August 14th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Football League… Plaisance overpower St. John’s Basco 6-0 in 2nd Encounter

Aug 14, 2018 Sports 0

(Left) Travis Simon and Vincent Thomas

(Left) Dwayne King and Denzil King

The BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Football League, which is largely sponsored by Bakewell/Lloyd W P Britton/G O Benjamin/GLDA and NAREI , on Sunday last, witnessed Plaisance exerting their power over St. John’s Basco Orphanage. Plaisance, entering the second round after a commendable first round display against country team Mahaica, in which they lost 0-1, clearly worked their plan against St. John’s Basco, putting them on the defence very early in the match, with Travis Simon scoring within the first two minutes of the encounter.
Throughout the match, Plaisance demonstrated their team’s outstanding capabilities, with the exhibition of high levels of skill, tactic and professionalism. These traits, which proved highly competitive for their first round challengers Mahaica, evidently gave second round opponents St. John’s Basco a horrendous time, as four goals were scored in the first half of the 60 minute match encounter, with Denzil King, Dwayne King and Vincent Thomas, respectively scoring in the 15, 18 and 23rd minutes. And as if this wasn’t enough to rub salt into the wounds of St. John’s Basco, Plaisance’s Vincent Thomas completed a triple when he added to his first half goal, by netting in the 41st and 60th minutes of the match encounter, to give Plaisance a convincing victory of 6 goals to nil.
Plaisance will play their third and final round preliminary encounter, against Eastveldt – one of the spectators’ favorites to win the league, on Friday from 20:15 hours at the BV Playground.

More in this category

Sports

Red Rocket upset field at Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic to win feature

Red Rocket upset field at Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic to win...

Aug 14, 2018

The Nand Persaud Karibee Mega Sprint Classic lived up to its pre-race hype. It was a good day for Horseracing, the crowd was also out in its numbers and the Organisers must be applauded for bringing...
Read More
Lake Mainstay Regatta 2018 a success – sees increase in number of visitors

Lake Mainstay Regatta 2018 a success – sees...

Aug 14, 2018

CBC Championship MVP Stanton Rose accepts Jacksonville scholarship

CBC Championship MVP Stanton Rose accepts...

Aug 14, 2018

Impressive signs on board Guyana Cup 2018

Impressive signs on board Guyana Cup 2018

Aug 14, 2018

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger receives courtesy call from Guyana Karate College

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger receives courtesy...

Aug 14, 2018

GFF Elite League season III… Ann’s Grove hand Cougars 13th loss

GFF Elite League season III… Ann’s Grove...

Aug 14, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 12 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]