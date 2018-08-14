BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Football League… Plaisance overpower St. John’s Basco 6-0 in 2nd Encounter

Latest update August 14th, 2018 12:59 AM
The BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Football League, which is largely sponsored by Bakewell/Lloyd W P Britton/G O Benjamin/GLDA and NAREI , on Sunday last, witnessed Plaisance exerting their power over St. John’s Basco Orphanage. Plaisance, entering the second round after a commendable first round display against country team Mahaica, in which they lost 0-1, clearly worked their plan against St. John’s Basco, putting them on the defence very early in the match, with Travis Simon scoring within the first two minutes of the encounter.
Throughout the match, Plaisance demonstrated their team’s outstanding capabilities, with the exhibition of high levels of skill, tactic and professionalism. These traits, which proved highly competitive for their first round challengers Mahaica, evidently gave second round opponents St. John’s Basco a horrendous time, as four goals were scored in the first half of the 60 minute match encounter, with Denzil King, Dwayne King and Vincent Thomas, respectively scoring in the 15, 18 and 23rd minutes. And as if this wasn’t enough to rub salt into the wounds of St. John’s Basco, Plaisance’s Vincent Thomas completed a triple when he added to his first half goal, by netting in the 41st and 60th minutes of the match encounter, to give Plaisance a convincing victory of 6 goals to nil.
Plaisance will play their third and final round preliminary encounter, against Eastveldt – one of the spectators’ favorites to win the league, on Friday from 20:15 hours at the BV Playground.
Aug 14, 2018The Nand Persaud Karibee Mega Sprint Classic lived up to its pre-race hype. It was a good day for Horseracing, the crowd was also out in its numbers and the Organisers must be applauded for bringing...
Aug 14, 2018
Aug 14, 2018
Aug 14, 2018
Aug 14, 2018
Aug 14, 2018
The Guardian (of the UK) titled its Naipaul obituary, “a complicated man and a complicated legacy.” The obituaries are... more
The government cannot be serious about education when all that it offered to teachers is G$700 for increases in wages and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The debate, particularly on social media, following the decision by Ross University School of Medicine... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]