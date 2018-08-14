Another life sentence for child rapist

Latest update August 14th, 2018 12:59 AM

Child rapist: Mark Campbell

Mark Campbell was handed another life sentence yesterday for having anal sex with a 5-year-old boy.
Citing the prevalence of rape in today’s society, Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry imposed the custodial sentence and informed Campbell that he only becomes eligible for parole after serving 30 years.
Campbell, who was sentenced to life imprisonment last year October for raping a 6-year-old boy, appeared yesterday morning at the High Court in Georgetown. Instead of compelling the court to go through a trial, he pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on April 16, 2013, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under 16.
In arriving at a sentence for the rapist, Justice Beharry took into consideration the serious nature and prevalence of the offence.
She also considered the aggravating factors in that the boy, who was then 5, was left in the care of Campbell and he abused a position of trust.
The judge also pointed to the physical, psychological and emotional trauma the act must have had on the little boy.
Further, the judge considered the serious nature of the offence. The Judge pointed out that Campbell saved the victim the trauma of having to testify in court as a result of his early guilty plea.
Last year October, a 12-member mixed jury returned unanimous verdicts on two counts of rape. Campbell was found guilty of raping a boy on two occasions. He was handed a life sentence with possibility for parole after 30 years.
Campbell first engaged in sexual penetration of the boy during the month of September 2011, when he was six years old. He also raped the child on July 10, 2013, when he was eight.
Back then, he had told the court that he could not say he was guilty for something he did not do. In this case, Campbell was left to look after the lad whose mother worked late at nights to financially support her family.

