2018 LGC Champion Points Race produce new contender

Latest update August 14th, 2018 12:59 AM
The race for the title of 2018 Annual Club Champion continued at the Lusignan Golf Club this past weekend and saw a new contender making waves as Wayne Chan defied the rain and wind to take top Best Net honours spot with a score of 69.
Pur Persaud continued to make a statement as he shot a net 72 to come in second and Guillermo Escarraga made his return to the course felt with a net 74 to finish in third position.
In the Best Gross category, it was Club President Aleem Hussain taking the first place with 2-time Guyana Open Champion Mike Mangal in second and Pur Persaud challenging for the third spot.
The winner of the annual points competition gets a variety of prizes along with a full year of bragging rights and the competition was keenly contested in the early stages but after winning the first four events, the Best Net Champion Title looks to be a shoo-in for the newly elected Club President Aleem Hussain who has performed extremely well this year. There is still a battle for the Best Gross Title as Mike Mangal refuses to quit and with just two matches left to play, it will come down to very end.
The Lusignan Golf Club has seen an increased number of tournaments this year and as more major companies join the sponsorship ranks, the game is becoming more popular, drawing the attention of all ages and gender. The 2018 Guyana Open promises to be a major event with golfers form more than 12 countries expected to participate.
Only 100 spots are available for this year’s event and golfers are urged to register early to ensure that they have a spot to contend. Non-members are eligible to play in the two-day tournament and the fee of US$200 covers all expenses for the entire event.
Tickets for the Guyana Open will be available from October 1. Please contact the Club at 220-5660 or visit the Facebook lusignangolfclub for more information.
