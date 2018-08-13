When police can’t rob dem does kill

Soulja Bai tell de world de odda day that he want an unbribable commissioner. He didn’t stop to think that de commissioner come from the police force. And if that is de case then he got to find one unbribable policeman.

Two of dem who get post into de bush always raiding dem porkknocker camp. Dem use to accompany rangers and dem see how some rangers get rich by collecting from dem miners suh two of dem decide to do dem own collection.

Dem visit a camp wheh de Brazilian had an expired permit. Dem shoot and kill de young man. That was only de start of de problem. Dem decide to tek way de man body and try to destroy it. Dem try to bun it. In de end dem dump it by de river.

It look like if de police dem can’t rob you dem gun kill you. Dem had three soldiers who do de same wid a young man name Dwieve Ramdass. Dem deh pun Death Row and Soulja Bai claim how he don’t intend to hang nobody.

Dem boys want to know if dem think dem woulda get away wid it. Dem probably read how these days people who kill getting manslaughter charge. Well if anybody charge these two wid manslaughter that person got to get shoot.

But is long dem police know that dem can tek bribe and get away wid it. Dem had de set who use to set up roadblock and fleece dem drivers. Couple of dem get ketch. Dem had anodda set who use to tell people to pay dem or get charge. Some of dem get ketch wid marked money.

Yesterday dem had a regatta at Lake Mainstay. All dem police lef de station and gone in de trail fuh fleece dem driver. That was when dem drivers do wha dem want pun de public road. There was no policeman.

Today dem wouldn’t have no policeman pun de road because all of dem gun deh in de rum shop spending de money dem collect from de Mainstay people.

De Crime Chief worried and de commissioner holding he head. He know whoever he transfer is de same thing.

Meanwhile, de two who shoot de miner try to cook up an excuse but somebody had de video. Dem gun do like de watchman who was guarding de GPSU. When he get ketch he tell de magistrate, “Of r**s dem ketch me.”

De two of dem got to do better.

Talk half and help Soulja Bai mek one unbribable policeman.