THREE FRIENDS DEAD – one critical after Sunday morning smashup

Residents of two West Bank Demerara (WBD) communities are in shock after an early Sunday morning accident on the La Grange Public Road, left three friends and another youth battling for his life at the Georgetown Public Hospital Coorperation (GPHC).

Leroy Junior Levans, the 33-year-old driver of 23 Electra Housing Scheme, (WBD); Reshi Pasha, 20, of Lot 10 La Grange Old Road, (WBD), and 25-year- old Devandria “Slice” Hardyal, of Lot 30 La Grange Public Road, (WBD) were killed when the car they were in slammed into a parked truck.

The mishap occurred on the La Grange Public Road.

Critical is 27-year old David “Sugrim” Bourne.

When this publication visited the scene, the mangled Nissan Sentra bearing registration plate PDD 7182, was exactly where it had come to rest after Levans lost control and crashed into the back of a truck bearing registration plate GPP 1054 that was parked on the La Grange Public Road.

One of the residents in the area said that they heard when the car drove through the La Grange Old Road, at a fast rate of speed around 04:30 hrs.

Moments after, there was a screeching sound and then a loud crash.

Because the area was poorly lit, residents were not immediately aware that there were two dead men in a car on the parapet with two others badly injured inside.

According to reports the victims were partying in the village of Stanleytown, which is at the head of Number Two Canal, WBD.

After leaving the party, they headed to Goed Fortuin, WBD, via the La Grange Old Road, to drop off Bourne.

Levans was reportedly driving, and he lost control in an area where the la Grange Old Road meets the Public Road.

He then slammed into the back of the truck.

Hardyal and Levans were pronounced dead on arrival at the West Bank Demerara Regional Hospital, while Pasha died about 07:00 hrs while receiving medical attention.

Bourne was admitted in a critical condition. He was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Bourne’s employer said that he was being prepared for surgery.

Family and friends were all in shock when this publication reached out to them.

The sister of Hardyal, Marsha Hardyal, said she lost a brother and good friend at the same time. At the vulcanizing shop in La Grange where Bourne worked for the past year, his friend Ryan was hoping that he will pull through.

Levans’ father said his wife was on vacation and his son was supposed to join her on August 23.