Regional Under-19 Championship – 2nd Day, 3rd Round…Barbados in strong position against Guyana

Aug 13, 2018

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, CMC – Barbados were in a strong position against Guyana on the second day of the third round of matches in the Regional Under-19 Championship here yesterday.

Kevelon Anderson during his knock of 71. (Robertson Henry Sports Caraibe)

Barbados require a further 101 runs for victory with all 10 second innings wickets intact after a poor batting performance by the Guyanese saw them being dismissed for under 150 in their second innings despite another good batting performance by Kevelon Anderson (71 and 44) and good bowling from Kelvin Umroa with 5-83.
Scores: At Park Hill: Barbados require a further 101 runs for victory with all 10 second innings wickets intact.
GUYANA 203 (Kevelon Anderson 71, Joshua Persaud 39, Kevin Sinclair 33; Camarie Boyce 3-27, Nyeem Young 2-47) and 142 (Kevelon Anderson 44, Sachin Singh 37, Javid Karim 31; Nyeem Young 4-6, Camarie Boyce 3-43).
BARBADOS 214 (Nico Reifer 69, Matthew Forde 35 not out, Kadeem Alleyne 35, Jaden Edmund 28, Mekhail Marshall 21; Kelvin Umroa 5-83) and 31 without loss.
At Arnos Vale Stadium: Jamaica trail by 115 runs with seven second innings wickets intact.
JAMAICA 190 for nine decl. (Ricardo McIntosh 56, Raewin Senior 23; Rivaldo Ramlogan 3-35, Justyn Gangoo 2-23) and 95 for three (Kirk McKenzie 54 not out).
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 400 for two decl. (Cephas Cooper 173 not out, Navin Bidaisee 93, Leonardo Julien 56, Christian Thurton 36 not out).
At Sion Hill: Leewards won by four wickets.
WINDWARD ISLANDS 115 all out (Johnel Eugene 34, Jeron Noel 22; Uri Smith 3-11, Zawandi White 2-25, Elroy Francis 2-31) and 98 (Kimani Melius 30; Elroy Francis 5-23).
LEEWARD ISLANDS 156 (Demari Benta 54, Elroy Francis 52, Lincoln Durand 5-35, Simeon Gerson 3-37) and 60 for four (Mikyle Louis 31; Micah Joseph 2-24).

Match 3 Hero CPL T20 Cricket…Reifer's 5-20 spoils Warriors party

Golden Jaguars meet Consul General Shirley Melville on way to Rio Train/Play Camp

CFU 2018 BOYS' U14 CHALLENGE SERIES…James' Hat-trick propels Guyana to first victory

Dillon Mahadeo wins in Cross Fit event in T&T

GT Beer/ Keep Your Five Alive Futsal Tournament…Sparta Boss hold Tigers at Bay

GFF appoints Brazilian National as Coaching Education Director

