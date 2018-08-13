Latest update August 13th, 2018 12:58 AM

Maria’s Lodge home goes up in flames shortly after blackout

– Fire service confirms blaze electrical in origin

The Anna Regina fire department has confirmed that the fire which gutted the upper flat of a Maria’s Lodge home on the Essequibo Coast last Saturday was electrical in origin.
According to information reaching this publication, the fire destroyed the top flat of the Lot 47 Maria’s Lodge home, shortly after a power failure hit the area. Witnesses claim that the fire engulfed the top flat of the home sometime between 16:30 hrs and 15:00 hrs.
Owners of the home, Farouk and Patsy Khan explained that no one was at home at the time
Mr. Farouk, who works a trucker, told Kaieteur News yesterday that he was at work and his wife was at a wedding. Farouk explained that his eldest son Jairam Khan, who lives next door, first noticed the blaze.
“Yesterday afternoon I leave here around two o’ clock to go to Charity, and meh older son call me saying that the house on fire, but the place lock up and he can’t get into the house… he ain’t find the key so he had to break in the place to go in and when he go in the whole place was already on fire.”

The gutted flat

Kaieteur News understands that the man quickly alerted neighbours, who assisted in extinguishing the fire. This publication understands that the top flat was already destroyed by the time the fire department was contacted.
They estimated some $3M in losses.
The family claimed that the fire was electrical in origin. They noted that they had experienced fluctuations in current after frequent power outages.
Farouk Khan explained, “this problem was GPL with the on and off with this currant… before this fire happened the TV use to give off like a spark when we got black out… this morning though GPL was here and they said that is some problem with the connections.”
[Romario Blair]

