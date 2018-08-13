Latest update August 13th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Golden Jaguars meet Consul General Shirley Melville on way to Rio Train/Play Camp

Aug 13, 2018 Sports 0

 

Consul General for Guyana in Roraima and other Northern States of Brazil, Shirley Melville, met with the Guyana based players and staff of the Golden Jaguars on Saturday evening in Boa Vista as the team made its way to the historical Train & Play Camp here in Rio de Janeiro.

The Guyanese players on arrival in Rio yesterday afternoon.

In extending a warm welcome to the players and staff on Saturday night at the Recantoda Peixada Restaurant, Melville stated assuredly that she is sure that the players and staff will make Guyana proud.
“I have all confidence that that Gold Cup is coming home next year and then the next level of FIFA World Cup, okay. If you gave Iceland as an example where they have only couple hours of sun daily, but they have made it and you guys can do it too.
You need to have the passion, the will to do it; I wish you all the best and I know that you are not going to let us down. Have a really good trip and be very good ambassadors also.”
Extending sincere thanks to Consular General Melville on behalf of the team and GFF President, Wayne Forde and executive, Assistant Manager of the team, Ken Grant noted that they were all delighted that the Consular General made the time to have a chat with the team and dine with them also.
“We really appreciate your presence here with us tonight, I am quite sure that this team will take your kind words of encouragementand make Guyana proud.”
The remainder of the team including Head Coach Michael Johnson was expected to arrive in Rio last evening. The local based players and staff arrived at the team Hotel Rio just around 15:00hrs yesterday after leaving Guyana on Saturday in two batches for Lethem.

More in this category

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan (centre) with Georgetown Softball Cricket League executives and sponsors at the launch of Prime Minister Softball Cup 2 yesterday at Everest Cricket Club.

Sports

Match 3 Hero CPL T20 Cricket…Reifer’s 5-20 spoils Warriors party

Match 3 Hero CPL T20 Cricket…Reifer’s 5-20 spoils Warriors...

Aug 13, 2018

By Sean Devers Another capacity crowd at Providence last night saw Raymon Reifer bag 5-20 as Barbados Trident beat Exxon Mobil Guyana Amazon Warriors by 30 runs in the sixth edition of Hero CPL T20...
Read More
Golden Jaguars meet Consul General Shirley Melville on way to Rio Train/Play Camp

Golden Jaguars meet Consul General Shirley...

Aug 13, 2018

CFU 2018 BOYS’ U14 CHALLENGE SERIES…James’ Hat-trick propels Guyana to first victory

CFU 2018 BOYS’ U14 CHALLENGE...

Aug 13, 2018

Dillon Mahadeo wins in Cross Fit event in T&T

Dillon Mahadeo wins in Cross Fit event in

Aug 13, 2018

GT Beer/ Keep Your Five Alive Futsal Tournament…Sparta Boss hold Tigers at Bay

GT Beer/ Keep Your Five Alive Futsal...

Aug 13, 2018

GFF appoints Brazilian National as Coaching Education Director

GFF appoints Brazilian National as Coaching...

Aug 13, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 12 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]