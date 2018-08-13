Golden Jaguars meet Consul General Shirley Melville on way to Rio Train/Play Camp

Consul General for Guyana in Roraima and other Northern States of Brazil, Shirley Melville, met with the Guyana based players and staff of the Golden Jaguars on Saturday evening in Boa Vista as the team made its way to the historical Train & Play Camp here in Rio de Janeiro.

In extending a warm welcome to the players and staff on Saturday night at the Recantoda Peixada Restaurant, Melville stated assuredly that she is sure that the players and staff will make Guyana proud.

“I have all confidence that that Gold Cup is coming home next year and then the next level of FIFA World Cup, okay. If you gave Iceland as an example where they have only couple hours of sun daily, but they have made it and you guys can do it too.

You need to have the passion, the will to do it; I wish you all the best and I know that you are not going to let us down. Have a really good trip and be very good ambassadors also.”

Extending sincere thanks to Consular General Melville on behalf of the team and GFF President, Wayne Forde and executive, Assistant Manager of the team, Ken Grant noted that they were all delighted that the Consular General made the time to have a chat with the team and dine with them also.

“We really appreciate your presence here with us tonight, I am quite sure that this team will take your kind words of encouragementand make Guyana proud.”

The remainder of the team including Head Coach Michael Johnson was expected to arrive in Rio last evening. The local based players and staff arrived at the team Hotel Rio just around 15:00hrs yesterday after leaving Guyana on Saturday in two batches for Lethem.