GMRSC’s KOTS 3…Japarts backs highly anticipated event

Local spare parts giants, Japarts, have chipped in with support for the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club’s (GMRSC) third drag race meet of the year, the ‘King of the Strip’ (KOTS) 3, which will see local, Surinamese, Barbadian and Trinidadian dragsters going head to head at the South Dakota Circuit on August 26.

GMR&SC vice-president Hansraj Singh contended that the company is always willing to support motor-sports locally, “Japarts is always ready to rally behind racing. They usually help in whatever way they can and this time around, it’s a big effort from them.”

“Their support will go directly into plans for August 26th event, some of which will feature enhanced track preparation for the faster cars that are coming”, Singh noted.

Recently, the South Dakota strip benefitted from a regional standard launch pad, a project that was completed with the help of sponsors Delco Ice Company, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Secure Innovations & Concepts and B.M. Soat Auto Spares.

Over 60 entries are expected to register for the event and it was noted that the final figure could be significantly higher by a representative of the motor racing authority as the KOTS 3 is highly anticipated by the drag racing community.

The sponsors for KOTS 3 include Mohamed’s Enterprise, Ansa Mcal, B.M. Soat, ExxonMobil, Tropical Shipping, Del Ice Company and Trans Pacific Auto Spares.