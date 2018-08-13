GFF appoints Brazilian National as Coaching Education Director

“The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wilson Toledo to the position of Coaching Education Director, effective August 12, for a period of one year,” the GFF informed in a release.

This appointment is as a result of GFF’s President, Wayne Forde’s, visit to Brazil in July 2018 and GFF’s subsequent partnership with professional clubs based in the neighbouring country.

Toledo, who will begin his assignment by joining the Golden Jaguars’ “Train and Play” in Brazil, has a varied scope of responsibilities including the following: supervising, guiding and directing the Coaching sessions of the Elite Clubs in order to improve the quality of Coaching at the Elite League level, developing a Coaching internship programme with the Football Federation of Brazil and other professional Football Clubs and institutions, and developing the player exchange programme with Brazilian professional and semi-professional Football Clubs.

Among his priority areas of focus are: developing coaches’ understanding of methodology and delivery of football-specific fitness, educating elite coaches on training loads and periodisation to ensure players are able to deliver peak performance at all stages of the league, and educating coaches on implementing and delivering position-specific strength and conditioning practices within Elite League Club macro, meso, and micro cycles.

In an invited comment, Wilson said his years of experience will benefit Guyana’s football development: “The President has clearly described the vision of the GFF Executive Committee and their ambition to qualify for the FIFA 2026 World cup. I believe they have a comprehensive strategy for the development of Football in Guyana and I am eager to take up this challenge. I bring many years of International professional football development and academy programme that will certainly benefit the game in Guyana.”