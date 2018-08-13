“GFA – Stag Beer Revival Cup”…Kickoff rescheduled to August 19

The kickoff of the inaugural tournament of the Interim Management Committee of the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) – the “GFA- Stag Beer Revival Cup” – has been rescheduled for Sunday, August 19.

This unforeseen situation is as a result of the unavailability of the Tucville Ground due to the inclement weather.

Next Sunday’s opener will feature a triple-header: GT Panthers vs Northern Rangers FC at 15:00hrs, GFC FC vs Pele FC at 17:00 and Campton FC vs Police FC at 18:00hrs with a march past scheduled for 16:30hrs where official remarks will be made by GFF, GFA-IMC officials and sponsors.

The GFA-IMC expresses gratitude to the public for their understanding and regrets any inconvenience caused.