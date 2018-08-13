Food For the Poor gives out homes to 41 families

Forty-one families from Region Six now possess their own semi-furnished homes.

This is thanks to Food for the Poor Guyana Chapter through the St. Francis Community Developers in Region Six.

Chief Executive Officer of St. Francis, Alex Foster announced to the smiling new homeowners that they will be the beneficiaries of semi furnished homes estimated at $2 M each.

Recently, Food for the Poor decided to furnish 41 of 81 homes with beds, gas stoves, solar panels and dining sets, much to the surprise of those benefiting.

It was further disclosed that because of the success of the programme, the NGO has given the green light to have kitchen cupboards installed in the homes.

“From two weeks ago to now we were able to look at 26 families and today we are taking that number to 41 out of the 81 houses we have built. Fifteen families will have tables and chairs together with bed sheets, table cloths and also bicycles”, Foster disclosed.

He added that since handing over the homes they visited the families and were pleasantly surprised with vast improvements “in terms of what families have been able to do”.

Foster believes that if families are empowered this will ensure that their children, “have a fighting chance in life then we can be able to reverse the cycle of poverty that many families suffer. You see the mistake that many families continue to make can be corrected by their parents due to the fact that the family can concentrate on their children’s education a little better.”

“I personally believe that the greatest support we are giving these families is the ability to turn around the life that their family is living and to give the children an opportunity that they did not have”.

THE BENEFICIARIES

Among those moving into their new home is a mother, who walked from house to house, practically begging to provide for her family.

Some time back, Foster had asked to see the woman’s teenage daughter at their old home, to get a better insight into the family.

“When she (the teen) came down, she was climbing down on the ladder because the landlord hit out the front step.

“At that time she was not performing well in school, but because of Food for the Poor’s intervention her daughter moved from doing poorly in school to copping the first place in her class. The new home has allowed her to be more comfortable.”

“In a matter of three months she moved from 15th place to the top of the class”.

Another family was eager to move into their spanking new home because they wanted to celebrate a birthday for the head of the home.

“The man said it’s my birthday today and we move in the house already although it ain’t paint because we wanted to have a little celebration. He said he couldn’t afford it but he told me “you go help me”. We did help him and I am sure they had a feast”, Foster revealed.

One other woman had lived in such a tiny home that she could barely move around in the structure.

She stated that she can now have her sister visit her because “we can all fit in the house now”.

It was one that brought Foster to tears he said after a 5-year-old child told him that for the first time, she can now play like a normal child.

“Her mother use to be locking her up all the time because of where they use to be living, the uncle was selling drugs and she could not get to play as she wanted, because people frequent the yard to buy drugs.

Today she can play something that we all take for granted”.

Those among many other families with touching stories are now able to live comfortably because of Food for the Poor and St. Francis Community Developers.

Additionally it was revealed that the NGOs collaboratively have embarked on a project to construct a village of 60 houses at a total cost of $100 M. This will be another of their life changing housing projects.

A local contractor from Berbice was given the contract.