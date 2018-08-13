Dillon Mahadeo wins in Cross Fit event in T&T

Latest update August 13th, 2018 12:58 AM

Guyana’s top male cross fit athlete, Dillon Mahadeo, secured the top spot in Trinidad & Tobago’s (T&T) Cross Fit Challenge over the weekend. However, his teammates Christian McRae, Delice Adonis, Zalena Alli, Jessica Xavier and Shawn DeJesus, who is based in Toronto, Canada, didn’t secure any podium finishes.
Zalena Alli and Jessica Xavier competed in the Scaled (Novice) Category, while the reminder of the athletes contested the RX (Open) category.
Delice Adonis had tied for third but her opponent won the tiebreaker after being better in three of the five workouts.
Shawn DeJesus finished eighth, while the others didn’t make the top ten. The novice athletes tried their best but were not as successful as previous years.
There was a total of five (5) workouts for this event, all athletes competed in the first three (3) events with the top 10 going forward to workout #4 and top five (5), proceeded to workout #5 after which the respective champions were crowned.
At the same competition last year, Guyana was represented by a total of 10 athletes; while seasoned campaigners Mahadeo and Semonica Duke did not make the podium, debutants Stephen Fraser and Christina Rahman ended with bronze medals.
At the inaugural competition in 2016, 8 athletes represented Guyana when Mahadeo took the bronze medal in the RX (Open) Men’s category, while Angelina DeAbreu won gold in the Women’s Scaled (Novice) category.

Dillon Mahadeo and teammates celebrate with the Golden Arrowhead after his triumph.

