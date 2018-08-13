CH&PA begins sanitizing list of applications in Govt. housing programme

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has commenced the sanitization of the government housing programme application backlog.

The exercise will help the CH&PA to ascertain which applications are still relevant and which may not.

This is to ensure that the Authority’s limited resources are focused on those who are in actual need of a housing solution at the current time.

The Authority notes that work on five spatial development plans has commenced, and are at various stages of completion. These plans are intended to guide both central and local governments on zoning and appropriate land usage and development.

With regard to the provision of affordable housing, following the successful pilot of the model village, in 2018, which saw various solutions, including duplexes and elevated single homes being constructed, the Government has expanded its programme for providing complete housing units.

In the first half of 2018, the construction of 75 units of various types was completed while 153 additional units are slated for completion before the end of the year. A total of 78 units has been sold (and pre-sold), as at end-June, 2018.

In an effort to nudge occupancy rates and increase security of tenure, the CH&PA has embarked on a number of additional initiatives, in 2018, including: the issuance of 1,217 of the targeted land titles, regularization of 98 of the targeted 320 squatters, and the allocation of 499 house lots.

In addition, under the Hinterland Sustainable Housing Programme, over 80 percent, or $194.9 million of the budget, had been expended during the first half of 2018.

Of the 130 housing subsidies and 38 roof replacement subsidies scheduled for 2018, 70 and 31, respectively, have been completed.

The remainder is expected to be undertaken in the second half. Further, Government has successfully satisfied the preconditions to the US$30 million loan and preparatory work had commenced, in the first half of 2018, involving tendering for works, which will include road and drainage improvements, starting with Sophia before the end of the year.

The Authority has also benefitted from technical assistance to support the development and implementation of a housing and urban strategy.

In addition to incorporating the recommendations of the position paper on housing, this was also aimed at strengthening CH&PA’s capacity to manage and analyze territorial information and facilitate multi-sectoral knowledge sharing on housing and urban development topics.