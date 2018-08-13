CFU 2018 BOYS’ U14 CHALLENGE SERIES…James’ Hat-trick propels Guyana to first victory

The National U14 Boys’ team registered their first win of the CFU Boys’ U14 Challenge when they defeated Bonaire by a 5 – 1 margin Friday in their third match of the tournament at the Ergilio Hata Stadium, Curacao, at 18:00hrs.

Among the goal scorers were Shoran James who scored a hat-trick complemented by one goal each by Kevon Scott and Rajan Ramdeholl respectively.

According to Head Coach, Bryan Joseph, while Guyana dominated possession during the match, conversion of those chances was a challenge: “The 5 – 1 result does not truly reflect the amount of possession we had and the number of chances we created. We created quite a number of chances but we just could not finish. It’s a good result for us; there are a lot of positives from the game.”

One such positive, according to Joseph, was the willingness of the team to execute the national playing philosophy: “The opposition was not of the quality as the two previous games but I’m happy the team showed a willingness to put the ball down and played through the lines and try to be positive in possession without making rash decisions. That is a major part of the playing philosophy that we are trying to instill so it was good to see the players take it on board and bring

a good result at the end of the game.”

Looking ahead to their final match against Aruba yesterday, Bryan said the team will seek to build on the positives: “Going forward to our final game on Sunday, we look to build on the positives and do things even better and improve on the weaker areas.”

The starting line-up of the team led by Midfielder Ramdeholl was as follows: Gerald Whittington

(GK), Kevin Mullin, Brandon Solomon, Oswin Archer, Tyquan Brumell, Shoran James, Rajan

Ramdeholl, Samuel Garnett, Keishawn Smith, Daniel Lowe and Devon Padmore.