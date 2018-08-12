Tickets for Guyana Amazon Warriors September matches go on sale tomorrow

Ticket Sales for the Guyana Amazon Warriors final two (2) home matches of the Hero CPL 2018 will commence tomorrow. Tickets will be sold at the three established outlets;

1. The CPL Guyana Office at 238 Camp and Quamina Streets, Georgetown

2. Lot 19 Princess Elizabeth Road Queenstown, New Amsterdam

3. Imam Bacchus General Store at Affiance, Essequibo Coast

Tickets can be purchased from 8:00h to 17:00h on Weekdays and from 09:00h to 13:00h on Saturdays. The costs of tickets for this year’s CPL matches at Providence are as follows:

· RED AND GREEN STANDS – G$5,000

· ORANGE STAND – G$3,000

· GRASS MOUND – G$2,500

There have been numerous enquiries regarding the sale of Tickets for this phase of CPL games and with this in mind fans and Cricket enthusiasts are advised to make early purchases so as to avoid the rush as we get closer to match days.

The final two home matches scheduled to be played at the Providence Stadium as follows:

· Saturday 8th September – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs at 20:00h

· Sunday 9th September – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders at 18:00h

Ticket sales for play-off matches scheduled for September 11 and 12, 2018 will be announced later.

For further information on ticketing please feel free to contact the CPL Guyana office on telephone numbers 231-5344 and 231-2035 and on e-mail – [email protected]