Tickets for Guyana Amazon Warriors September matches go on sale tomorrow

Latest update August 12th, 2018 12:59 AM
Ticket Sales for the Guyana Amazon Warriors final two (2) home matches of the Hero CPL 2018 will commence tomorrow. Tickets will be sold at the three established outlets;
1. The CPL Guyana Office at 238 Camp and Quamina Streets, Georgetown
2. Lot 19 Princess Elizabeth Road Queenstown, New Amsterdam
3. Imam Bacchus General Store at Affiance, Essequibo Coast
Tickets can be purchased from 8:00h to 17:00h on Weekdays and from 09:00h to 13:00h on Saturdays. The costs of tickets for this year’s CPL matches at Providence are as follows:
· RED AND GREEN STANDS – G$5,000
· ORANGE STAND – G$3,000
· GRASS MOUND – G$2,500
There have been numerous enquiries regarding the sale of Tickets for this phase of CPL games and with this in mind fans and Cricket enthusiasts are advised to make early purchases so as to avoid the rush as we get closer to match days.
The final two home matches scheduled to be played at the Providence Stadium as follows:
· Saturday 8th September – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs at 20:00h
· Sunday 9th September – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders at 18:00h
Ticket sales for play-off matches scheduled for September 11 and 12, 2018 will be announced later.
For further information on ticketing please feel free to contact the CPL Guyana office on telephone numbers 231-5344 and 231-2035 and on e-mail – [email protected]
Aug 12, 2018By Sean Devers In a game that began in glorious sunshine and concluded under floodlights, the ExxonMobil Guyana Amazon Warriors took an early lead in the sixth edition of the Hero CPL T20 cricket...
Aug 12, 2018
Aug 12, 2018
Aug 12, 2018
Aug 12, 2018
Aug 12, 2018
It is the season of political theatre and comical histrionics. Maybe the season began early because local government election... more
The AFC is ‘dead meat’. It had in January of 2015 forecast its own demise should it enter into an alliance with... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The debate, particularly on social media, following the decision by Ross University School of Medicine... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]